Candice Modiselle shares 'life hack' on how to limit time spent on Twitter!

Actress Candice Modiselle took to Twitter with suggestions on how she reduces her social media use.

Twitter is the app that most of us hate to love and love to hate. Despite how many of us have claimed that we will delete the application, most people never really get around to doing it.

However, media personality Candice has proven that there are benefits to not having 24/7 access to the blue bird app.

“Deleting the Twitter app off my phone and only accessing the platform via the mobile site has really helped me limit my social media use in general,” said Candice.