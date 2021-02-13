TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle shares 'life hack' on how to limit time spent on Twitter!

13 February 2021 - 10:00
Candice Modiselle has been taking some time away from her social media platforms.
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Actress Candice Modiselle took to Twitter with suggestions on how she reduces her social media use.

Twitter is the app that most of us hate to love and love to hate. Despite how many of us have claimed that we will delete the application, most people never really get around to doing it.

However, media personality Candice has proven that there are benefits to not having 24/7 access to the blue bird app.

“Deleting the Twitter app off my phone and only accessing the platform via the mobile site has really helped me limit my social media use in general,” said Candice.

She also emphasised how limiting her time on social media has improved her productivity.

“Also because using it via the mobile site is absolute trash. Slow and a major inconvenience, which means I stay on it less than I ordinarily would. Everybody wins,” she wrote.

Many of her fans who are onto the 'social media cleanse' tip felt that her advice would be helpful in reducing their screen time.

Check out some of the responses from users:

Candice has been vocal about her disdain for the unrealistic expectations of social media. The star had a message for fans saying that social media isn't a place to seek validation in a relationship.

“I don’t know who needs to read this but ... There’s no 'one size fits all' approach to love and relationships. Once you understand that, you’ll stop looking to social media for validation on how to go about it and just find what works for you,” said Candice.

