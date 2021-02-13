Kuli Roberts hits back at 'arrogance and cluelessness' from SA politicians

Media personality Kuli Roberts has called out politicians for concerning themselves with money matters rather than educating themselves on matters troubling the country.

Taking to Twitter, the star has called on the nation to call out “their faves” for being ignorant about the troubles in the country. This as members of the SA government have been engaging with citizens online in a plight to hear the voice of the people.

Minister of finance Tito Mboweni came under fire online recently for his comments on nonracialism.

SA users were up in arms at the politician tweeting rather than “doing his job”.