TshisaLIVE

Kuli Roberts hits back at 'arrogance and cluelessness' from SA politicians

13 February 2021 - 14:00
Kuli Roberts is tired of the ignorance she's been seeing from politicians.
Kuli Roberts is tired of the ignorance she's been seeing from politicians.
Image: Instagram/Kuli Roberts

Media personality Kuli Roberts has called out politicians for concerning themselves with money matters rather than educating themselves on matters troubling the country.

Taking to Twitter, the star has called on the nation to call out “their faves” for being ignorant about the troubles in the country. This as members of the SA government have been engaging with citizens online in a plight to hear the voice of the people.

Minister of finance Tito Mboweni came under fire online recently for his comments on nonracialism.

SA users were up in arms at the politician tweeting rather than “doing his job”.

Kuli joined in on the online conversation, calling out Mzansi's politicians.

The Sunday World lifestyle editor said that a lot of our “faves” should go to school to fix their lack of awareness on how to solve the issues that plague SA.

“Please don't underestimate education as it's frustrating having to deal with arrogance and cluelessness. All this money they throw at you ... go to school,” said Kuli.

Kuli went on to emphasise how throwing money at our problems hasn't solved anything.

She also said it must be mortifying for designer fashion labels to see “clueless” and ignorant big names in their ensembles.

“Deflect but South Africans are not stupid and get your favourites to go to school. It's embarrassing being in Gucci and so clueless — embarrassing for Gucci. Makes it a bit obvious how you got it. Go to school. Your mates will not give you the people's money forever. Loathe this place. Yeer,” Kuli tweeted.

Recently, cyberbullies came for the star for her “sudden” weight loss.

However, the actress was candid and shared her fitness and weight loss journey with tweeps. Kuli ignored the hate and said she was proud of herself for losing 30kg, something she said was no small feat.

In an interview with Drum, Kuli got real about the effects the online bullying had on her. She said that she didn't understand the uproar over her significant weight loss, as she feels she is in the best shape of her life.

“The reality is that these are facts. I am skinny, so what? I am stressed by Covid and other things, but also, I like being skinny, I have never been a big person, so I don't know what the fuss is about now. This is the best I've ever looked,” said Kuli.

READ MORE

Kuli Roberts reflects on being kicked out by her landlord because she's black

'I remember being kicked out of a rented house in Muizenburg in the late 90s while pregnant, with a toddler and husband. The wife didn’t appreciate a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Kuli Roberts speaks out on abuse: If you must shoot, shoot

"Don't ever allow anyone to lay a hand on you. Ever. Age has nothing to do with it, don't take it."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

TV personality Kuli Roberts to play a sugar mama on The Queen: 'I can relate to Mildred'

Kuli Roberts returns to the small screen.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau romantically linked to Zim millionaire & alleged fugitive TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to Primedia 'letting go' of DJ Fresh & DJ Euphonik TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi, is not joining the RHOD TshisaLIVE
  4. Somhale once again pour water on 'rocky' marriage rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Isibaya' cast and crew emotional as they wrap production after 8 years TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X