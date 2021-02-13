Kuli Roberts hits back at 'arrogance and cluelessness' from SA politicians
Media personality Kuli Roberts has called out politicians for concerning themselves with money matters rather than educating themselves on matters troubling the country.
Taking to Twitter, the star has called on the nation to call out “their faves” for being ignorant about the troubles in the country. This as members of the SA government have been engaging with citizens online in a plight to hear the voice of the people.
Minister of finance Tito Mboweni came under fire online recently for his comments on nonracialism.
SA users were up in arms at the politician tweeting rather than “doing his job”.
Increasingly, it seems to me, but maybe obvious, that our non-racial dream is not embraced by the majority of white South Africans. True or not? If true, what is the substitute of non-racialism? Philosophically and politically.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) February 10, 2021
Kuli joined in on the online conversation, calling out Mzansi's politicians.
The Sunday World lifestyle editor said that a lot of our “faves” should go to school to fix their lack of awareness on how to solve the issues that plague SA.
“Please don't underestimate education as it's frustrating having to deal with arrogance and cluelessness. All this money they throw at you ... go to school,” said Kuli.
Have an awesome day. Please don't underestimate Education as its frustrating having to deal with arrogance and cluelessness. All this money they throw at u.... go to school.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) February 11, 2021
Yeer, Fixer of what? When u cant fix Jack, but bore folk bout free shoes
Kuli went on to emphasise how throwing money at our problems hasn't solved anything.
She also said it must be mortifying for designer fashion labels to see “clueless” and ignorant big names in their ensembles.
“Deflect but South Africans are not stupid and get your favourites to go to school. It's embarrassing being in Gucci and so clueless — embarrassing for Gucci. Makes it a bit obvious how you got it. Go to school. Your mates will not give you the people's money forever. Loathe this place. Yeer,” Kuli tweeted.
Deflect but Sans are not stupid and get your favourites to go to School. Its embarrassing being in Gucci and so clueless - embarrassing for Gucci.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) February 11, 2021
Makes it a bit obvious how u got it. Go to School. Your mates will not give u the people's money forever.
Loathe this place. Yeer.
Recently, cyberbullies came for the star for her “sudden” weight loss.
However, the actress was candid and shared her fitness and weight loss journey with tweeps. Kuli ignored the hate and said she was proud of herself for losing 30kg, something she said was no small feat.
From 83kilograms to 53Kilograms was not easy either as after the birth i still lookd pregnant. So I took shakes, went on veggie diets, soup diets and all sorts of concoctions. Oh those Chinese pills work.— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) February 10, 2021
Anyhoo after years of being a size 40 then 36, I quit it all lived my life pic.twitter.com/53onoEJdhR
In an interview with Drum, Kuli got real about the effects the online bullying had on her. She said that she didn't understand the uproar over her significant weight loss, as she feels she is in the best shape of her life.
“The reality is that these are facts. I am skinny, so what? I am stressed by Covid and other things, but also, I like being skinny, I have never been a big person, so I don't know what the fuss is about now. This is the best I've ever looked,” said Kuli.