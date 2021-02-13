Sindi Dlathu shows Larona Moagi love with beautiful letter amid bullying
"Working with you every day was a joy," wrote Sindi.
The end of season three of The River also saw the end of the road for actress Larona Moagi who played Tumi Mokoena on the popular telenovela, and her former co-worker and legendary actress Sindi Dlathu has showered her with love.
Sindi, who plays the starring role of Lindiwe Dikana, revealed that she not only played Tumi's mother on screen but she is just as protective of her in real life.
Larona has suffered at the hands of cyber trolls who have chosen to insult her and bully her for her perceived lack of acting skills and label her an “Instagram actress”. However, in a heartfelt post on Twitter, Sindi has come out to reassure the young star that she has a bright future before her no matter what anybody says.
“The sky will never be the limit for you because you are destined for greater heights. I’m so excited to see what the future holds for you. Working with you every day was a joy. I am so proud of you Lareez,” Sindi said.
Larona replied with an equally heartfelt post expressing her gratitude for Sindi's mentorship.
“I miss you immensely. I am so grateful for you. Thank you for sharing your art, your knowledge & your love with me. Thank you for it all sis Sindareezee”
Fans have occasionally taken to Twitter, ever since season one of The River, to question Larona's acting skills. Many have, after certain episodes, called for her character to be killed on the basis that she isn't doing justice to the role.
However Larona proudly played the role for three seasons despite the social media commentary on her acting ability.
As she bid farewell to the role, Larona expressed her gratitude to the viewers who showed her support when the trolls aimed for her.
“Thank you to Tshedza Pictures and 1 Magic for welcoming me and affording me this wonderful opportunity. And to my family & friends ... kealeboga. To everyone who watched me each night and to those who support my work, thank you for welcoming Tumi into your homes for the past three years. It has been quite the journey and you all made it sweeter. God bless you all,” she said.