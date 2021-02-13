Sindi Dlathu shows Larona Moagi love with beautiful letter amid bullying

The end of season three of The River also saw the end of the road for actress Larona Moagi who played Tumi Mokoena on the popular telenovela, and her former co-worker and legendary actress Sindi Dlathu has showered her with love.

Sindi, who plays the starring role of Lindiwe Dikana, revealed that she not only played Tumi's mother on screen but she is just as protective of her in real life.

Larona has suffered at the hands of cyber trolls who have chosen to insult her and bully her for her perceived lack of acting skills and label her an “Instagram actress”. However, in a heartfelt post on Twitter, Sindi has come out to reassure the young star that she has a bright future before her no matter what anybody says.

“The sky will never be the limit for you because you are destined for greater heights. I’m so excited to see what the future holds for you. Working with you every day was a joy. I am so proud of you Lareez,” Sindi said.