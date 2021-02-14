Hulisani Ravele gets real: I’ve put on about 10 kilos of lockdown weight

TV and radio presenter Hulisani Ravele got candid with her followers recently about her “lockdown weight” gain and how it's affected her.

Obviously not the only one, and joining a long list of people who've come out of the lockdown period slightly thicker than they used to be, Hulisani took to her Instagram to share her feels about the 10 kilos she's put on.

“Reality check. I’ve put on about 10 kilos of 'lockdown weight'. I know I’m not alone!” she began her post.

Hulisani, who has become synonymous with preaching the message of self love, explained that while she planned on taking the necessary steps to get rid of the “extra” weight, she was conscious about not letting her confidence take a knock in the meantime.

“The most important part for me is that I have not allowed this change in my physical appearance to stop me from living my life to the fullest! I know there are lifestyle changes I need to make, and I will make them, but in the meantime, I am not opting out of life,” she said.