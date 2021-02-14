TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie & Dineo Langa joke about their 'inability' to walk in heels

'Call me Bambi beyps,' Dineo said.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
14 February 2021 - 08:00
Pearl Modiadie shared a joke with Dineo and her female followers on the TL.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

TV personality and new mommy Pearl Modiadie had her TL laughing in agreement this week when she got real about her “sudden” inability to walk in high heels as well and as long as she used to.

Lockdown has been a gift and a curse for most people. While some managed to fetch their summer bodies, for example, others piled on the kilos. Additionally, one of the notable things Pearl — and a whole congregation of women — admitted is that the comfort that came with the lockdown has come back to haunt them.

Always wearing flat shoes has proved to be an enemy for Pearl, who admitted that now that she had to be up and about in high-heeled shoes, she's struggling.

Am I the only one struggling to walk in heels all of a sudden? It’s always a mission when I have to heel up for work. I look forward to taking them off as soon as I put them on,” Pearl tweeted.

As it turned out, sis wasn't alone in her struggle and many of her female followers, including industry mates actress Dineo Langa and model Refilwe Modiselle, shared her sentiments.

Call me Bambi beyps! I used to be such a bada** ka di heel. I can't stand more than 20 minutes now. I'm going to practice all over again cause I've got my eye on some hot 120mm's,” Dineo said.

Refilwe explained the “inability” may have something to do with growing up and realising  you prioritise comfort.

“The older we grow the more we prefer comfort especially when you've been wearing them all your life. There's a freedom in flats or being barefoot.

“Hahaha, babe growing up and just allowing yourself to be unapologetic about what makes you comfortable. Iyoh you come first. No longer about anyone else telling you how you should be or feel. Ha monate jwang,” Refilwe said.

