Pearl Modiadie & Dineo Langa joke about their 'inability' to walk in heels

TV personality and new mommy Pearl Modiadie had her TL laughing in agreement this week when she got real about her “sudden” inability to walk in high heels as well and as long as she used to.

Lockdown has been a gift and a curse for most people. While some managed to fetch their summer bodies, for example, others piled on the kilos. Additionally, one of the notable things Pearl — and a whole congregation of women — admitted is that the comfort that came with the lockdown has come back to haunt them.

Always wearing flat shoes has proved to be an enemy for Pearl, who admitted that now that she had to be up and about in high-heeled shoes, she's struggling.

“Am I the only one struggling to walk in heels all of a sudden? It’s always a mission when I have to heel up for work. I look forward to taking them off as soon as I put them on,” Pearl tweeted.