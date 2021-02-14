WATCH | 'Blood & Water' season 2 opens up the industry with new faces
Continuing their winning recipe of opening up the industry, Netflix's Blood and Water has announced that new and exciting characters will be joining the Parkhurst High madness for season 2.
Of course the OG and much-loved squad that includes Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff, Mekaila Mathys and Dillon Windvogel will all be coming back to give the people what they want in the second season of the series.
Blood & Water returns later this year and the new kids on the block will be adding a little (extra) fire to the storyline as we see them involved in scandalous behaviour and the lives of the Parkhurst students are turned upside down.
The fresh faces are Leroy Siyafa, who plays Sam — a new love interest mixing things up in the Parkhurst after-school scene. Fans will also meet Pauline and Zayd, played by Katishcka Chanderlal and Alzavia Abrahams. Then there is also Reece, played by Greteli Fincham, who fans will get to know a little better in season two.
Watch the video below and see if you can spot the new faces!
The cast of #BloodAndWater are back with some new friends to make our 2021 SO. MUCH. BETTER! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9gKarUrMd— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) February 11, 2021
Blood and Water is Netflix SA's second original series after Queen Sono (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by the brilliant Nosipho Dumisa.
Fans gave the series a thumbs-up for the amazing mix of veteran actors and new faces from the industry when it premiered in 2020. They also loved the storyline, which most viewers quickly likened to the famous Zephany Nurse story.
The series also scored major love from international audiences, including US actress Gabrielle Union and hubby Dwayne Wade, who are eagerly awaiting the next season of local drama.
The world loves the series so much that lead actress Ama scored her first international nomination at the Series Brasil Awards (#SBAwards) in the category Atriz Revelação Do Ano (Actress Revelation of the Year), thanks to the exposure her role gave her.