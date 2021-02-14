WATCH | 'Blood & Water' season 2 opens up the industry with new faces

Continuing their winning recipe of opening up the industry, Netflix's Blood and Water has announced that new and exciting characters will be joining the Parkhurst High madness for season 2.

Of course the OG and much-loved squad that includes Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff, Mekaila Mathys and Dillon Windvogel will all be coming back to give the people what they want in the second season of the series.

Blood & Water returns later this year and the new kids on the block will be adding a little (extra) fire to the storyline as we see them involved in scandalous behaviour and the lives of the Parkhurst students are turned upside down.

The fresh faces are Leroy Siyafa, who plays Sam — a new love interest mixing things up in the Parkhurst after-school scene. Fans will also meet Pauline and Zayd, played by Katishcka Chanderlal and Alzavia Abrahams. Then there is also Reece, played by Greteli Fincham, who fans will get to know a little better in season two.

Watch the video below and see if you can spot the new faces!