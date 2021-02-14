WATCH | Bontle Moloi and Priddy pen each other heartfelt love letters
'I chose you for me. I did it 12 years ago and I'll do it every waking day of my life until I die,' said Bontle.
Dancer Bontle Moloi and rapper Priddy Ugly got in the feels this week about their decade-long romance.
In an episode of Defining Love, the couple opened up about how they met and became the powerhouse they are today. They also penned each other letters from the heart, being candid with fans about their feelings.
Priddy said he knew Bontle was his soul mate from the moment he laid eyes on her.
“To my beautiful wife and best friend and my soul mate I fell in love with from the first moment I laid eyes on you. I remember thinking 'I wish I could meet her, I hope I do'.
"Fast forward 14 years, you are my wife and life partner, the mother to our beautiful ever so amazing daughter. Wow. You have been a physical and spiritual guardian to me, for real, my daily motivation, a heaven-sent angel to my family. You are how I know God exists,” said Priddy.
Bontle was choked up over her words for her husband. The star also thanked Priddy for being an important part of her family and for being the man of her dreams.
“I see the God in you. I honour you, I see you, I feel you, I hear you, I love you. I love you loudly, and confidently and without hesitation because you make it that easy,
"I chose you for me. I did it 12 years ago and I'll do it every waking day of my life until I die,” said Bontle.
Watch the video here:
In the past, their romance and public displays of affection have made headlines. They often take to social media to show off their love.
Last year on Bontle's 30th birthday, Priddy had only praise for his wife on her special day.
“This is a manifestation of love like no other. You’ve aged so gracefully, so beautifully. You’re finer, smarter, wiser, more experienced, more confident and just as happy and humble as you were when I met you all those years back,
“You’ve never let the bitterness that life dishes out sometimes wither your faith, your love and your humanity. I’ve watched you in awe,” wrote Priddy.