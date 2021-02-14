WATCH | Bontle Moloi and Priddy pen each other heartfelt love letters

Dancer Bontle Moloi and rapper Priddy Ugly got in the feels this week about their decade-long romance.

In an episode of Defining Love, the couple opened up about how they met and became the powerhouse they are today. They also penned each other letters from the heart, being candid with fans about their feelings.

Priddy said he knew Bontle was his soul mate from the moment he laid eyes on her.

“To my beautiful wife and best friend and my soul mate I fell in love with from the first moment I laid eyes on you. I remember thinking 'I wish I could meet her, I hope I do'.

"Fast forward 14 years, you are my wife and life partner, the mother to our beautiful ever so amazing daughter. Wow. You have been a physical and spiritual guardian to me, for real, my daily motivation, a heaven-sent angel to my family. You are how I know God exists,” said Priddy.

Bontle was choked up over her words for her husband. The star also thanked Priddy for being an important part of her family and for being the man of her dreams.

“I see the God in you. I honour you, I see you, I feel you, I hear you, I love you. I love you loudly, and confidently and without hesitation because you make it that easy,

"I chose you for me. I did it 12 years ago and I'll do it every waking day of my life until I die,” said Bontle.

Watch the video here: