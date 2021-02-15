TshisaLIVE

Booked out FNB stadium & Zonke performance: Lerato Kganyago’s Valentine’s Day was everything

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 February 2021 - 11:00
Lerato Kganyago's husband Thami Ndlela went all out for Valentine's Day.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago’s husband Thami Ndlela has been crowned “husband of the year” after he pulled out all the stops to spoil Lerato on Valentine’s Day.

Lerato was surprised on Sunday night after what she thought was an ordinary Valentine’s Day dinner turned out to be an unforgettable experience.

Instead of the typical restaurant fine dining experience, Thami took things to another level when he booked out the FNB stadium and booked songstress Zonke to serenade Lerato while the couple ate their candlelit dinner.

A shocked Lerato shared some of her V-Day moments on Instagram Stories, from her preps to the moment of truth about her V-Day dinner.

Looking elegant in a stunning little black dress and mini YSL bag to match, Lerato prepared for dinner before she was blindfolded and driven to the venue.

Image: Instagram Stories/Lerato Kganyago

Expressing her shock, all Lerato could do was laugh when she realised they were having dinner in the middle of an empty stadium, but the moment that blew her away was when she realised it was Zonke and her world-renowned band that was the entertainment for the night.

“I was confused, thinking ‘why are we having dinner in the middle of the stadium?’ I didn’t even know Zonke was behind the closed door in front of me. An experience I will never forget! Shout out to the best friend. I appreciate you Mr N,” said Lerato.

Check out the moments from Lerato’s romantic night below:

Image: Instagram Stories/Lerato Kganyago
Image: Instagram Stories/Lerato Kganyago
Image: Instagram Stories/Lerato Kganyago
Image: Instagram Stories/Lerato Kganyago
Image: Instagram Stories/Lerato Kganyago

Needless to say, tweeps lost their minds when they caught wind of how Lerato’s hubby had shut down Valentine’s Day with his Kanye West-inspired romantic gesture.

Both Lerato and Zonke ended up on the Twitter trends list on Monday morning as tweeps continued to “sing” Thami's praises and “sbwl” a man like him for themselves.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Lerato and Thami were married in an intimate traditional do in 2020.

However, their happiness was short-lived as they soon ran into trouble and two months after tying the knot traditionally, they announced they would be splitting up.

At the time, Thami was fingered in a fraud scandal after Sunday Sun reported he allegedly used another man's name to buy a Range Rover in 2013.

However, a few months after the announcement of their split, Thami pulled out all the stops on Lerato’s birthday and asked the radio personality to marry him once more, and the couple have been going strong since then.

