Booked out FNB stadium & Zonke performance: Lerato Kganyago’s Valentine’s Day was everything

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago’s husband Thami Ndlela has been crowned “husband of the year” after he pulled out all the stops to spoil Lerato on Valentine’s Day.

Lerato was surprised on Sunday night after what she thought was an ordinary Valentine’s Day dinner turned out to be an unforgettable experience.

Instead of the typical restaurant fine dining experience, Thami took things to another level when he booked out the FNB stadium and booked songstress Zonke to serenade Lerato while the couple ate their candlelit dinner.

A shocked Lerato shared some of her V-Day moments on Instagram Stories, from her preps to the moment of truth about her V-Day dinner.

Looking elegant in a stunning little black dress and mini YSL bag to match, Lerato prepared for dinner before she was blindfolded and driven to the venue.