Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
15 February 2021 - 10:00
Julius Malema paid tribute to his wife Mantoa on Valentine's Day.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema had the streets deep in their feel on V-Day after his cute tribute to his “black Valentine”, wife Mantoa.

The couple have been married for over six years and welcomed their first child together in 2016.

Malema joined the loved-up messages on social media on Sunday to gush about his missus.

“That time I’m trying to outshine Mushavhi Austin Malema. My black Valentine,” he wrote.

Malema has never been shy to shout from the roof tops about his love for Mantoa.

In a touching birthday message in 2018, Malema said he had found the “true purpose of life” by marrying his sweetheart.

“Papa and the boys wish you many more years to come. We now have a family because of your presence and without you we are just lost souls. With you in our lives, we have found the true purpose of life,” he wrote.

His latest post was flooded with messages of love and support from followers, many of them feeling cupid’s arrow.

Here’s a look into the reactions:

