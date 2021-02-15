Prince Kaybee, Nasty C, Gemini Major & Anatii fly the flag on ‘Coming 2 America’ soundtrack

Rapper Nasty C, Prince Kaybee, Gemini Major and Anatii have made Mzansi proud, and will feature on Def Jam Africa’s ‘Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America’ album.

The soundtrack, that was officially released at the weekend, boasts a wealth of African talent from across the continent, with our very own Msaki, Njelic and De Mthuda also on the list.

According to Variety, when CEO of Universal Music South Africa and sub-Saharan South Africa, Sipho Dlamini, visited Universal Music Group’s offices in Los Angeles in late 2019 and started catching wind of conversations about the soundtrack for Coming 2 America, he knew he had to find a way to get involved.

“I started e-mailing and contacting everybody to find out where it was landing. Soon, the team at Def Jam US worked out a collaboration with Def Jam Africa to help curate a whole companion album to the movie’s official soundtrack to showcase a range of African sounds and artists."

Thus the result of that collab, Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America, which is scheduled for release on March 5.

The publication also exclusively revealed that the album’s 16 tracks are by African artists from across the diaspora, many of whom are also signed to Universal Africa labels.

Making it on the list is Nasty C's song Black & White with American singer Ari Lennox, Kaybee's Fetch Your Life, Gemini's Loke Loke and Njelic's Shesa.

Feeling excited to have Fetch Your Life, which features songstress Msaki, on the list, Kaybee took to Instagram and expressed how glad he was to see that the world is paying attention to African music.