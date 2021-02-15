WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for Khanyi Mbau

Proving that there's levels to how one expresses love, Zimbabwean businessman and alleged fugitive Kudzai Terrence Mushonga spared no expense to make his bae, Khanyi Mbau's, Valentine's Day super special.

Fans tuned in by the numbers on both Khanyi and Kudzai's Instagram Stories to catch a glimpse of how the pair were spoiling each other on Sunday as they celebrated love.

Kudzai left Khanyi teary and smiling from ear to ear with a private performance by a violinist, more than 1,000 roses and pressies from Louis Vuitton that left everyone green with envy!