‘We’re in a crisis’: Fana Mokoena on brutal stabbing of Lesedi FM's Dimakatso Ratselane

15 February 2021 - 07:30
The EFF's Fana Mokoena says his soul 'left' for a moment when he saw what happened to Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane.
The EFF's Fana Mokoena says his soul 'left' for a moment when he saw what happened to Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane.
Image: LUCKY MORAJANE

Several politicians have reacted to the brutal attack on Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane, who was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

Dimakatso made headlines when it was reported she is fighting for her life in a Bloemfontein hospital after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by her husband last Wednesday night.

According to SABC News, she was stabbed multiple times and left for dead after an alleged quarrel.

It reported that police have launched a hunt for her husband, who is a former police officer.

The public broadcaster i said it was saddened by the alleged gender-based violence (GBV) incident.

“The SABC wishes to express outrage and condemns the incident with the contempt it deserves. The corporation views the horrendous incident as one of the enormous threats to the right to life, family stability, social progress, women’s advancement, and productivity in the workplace,” said the broadcaster.

“The SABC wishes the concerned employee a speedy recovery and will provide all the necessary support. As a public service broadcaster, the SABC remains an important institution for empowering citizens with valuable information, to create awareness regarding social ills including the intractable and atrocious GBV. The SABC is committed to continue playing its critical role in heightening citizen vigilance and consciousness in this matter.”

On Twitter, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Nldozi said the incident highlighted that “men are trash”, saying all men must internalise this.

The party’s former MP Fana Mokoena said his soul “left” for a moment when he saw what happened to Dimakatso.

“I’m not a praying man, but today I prayed for Dimakatso Ratselane” he said.

“I have no words. None. May the higher power be with her. Protect her. Lift her out of this abyss,” Mokoena said.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula called for the suspect to be found.

