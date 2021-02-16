From rape allegations to case dismissal: Five must-read stories on DJ Fresh & Euphonik

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not prosecute Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane and Themba "Euphonik" Nkosi for rape allegations levelled against them.

The NPA said this was due to a lack of sufficient evidence against the two men.

The DJs have been mired in controversy since last month after a woman accused them of rape in a post on Twitter. In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the woman confirmed she had opened a case with the Sunnyside police station on January 13.

From public reactions to being pulled off the air, here's the rundown of all the controversy:

January 15: DJ decries 'hurtful' allegations

TshisaLIVE reached out to one of the DJs, who could not be named at the time as he had not appeared in court and had not pleaded. The DJ denied the allegations levelled against him and said it the claims were "hurtful".

He said false allegations did not help the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

“Each time someone succumbs to the temptation of using GBV to further personal agendas, the cause to eradicate this scourge takes a step backwards.”