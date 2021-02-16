From rape allegations to case dismissal: Five must-read stories on DJ Fresh & Euphonik
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not prosecute Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane and Themba "Euphonik" Nkosi for rape allegations levelled against them.
The NPA said this was due to a lack of sufficient evidence against the two men.
The DJs have been mired in controversy since last month after a woman accused them of rape in a post on Twitter. In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the woman confirmed she had opened a case with the Sunnyside police station on January 13.
From public reactions to being pulled off the air, here's the rundown of all the controversy:
January 15: DJ decries 'hurtful' allegations
TshisaLIVE reached out to one of the DJs, who could not be named at the time as he had not appeared in court and had not pleaded. The DJ denied the allegations levelled against him and said it the claims were "hurtful".
He said false allegations did not help the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
“Each time someone succumbs to the temptation of using GBV to further personal agendas, the cause to eradicate this scourge takes a step backwards.”
January 16: DJs 'step away from public engagements'
The DJs issued a joint statement on January 16 saying they had taken the decision to step away from all public engagements to allow the law to take its course.
The woman who accused the duo told TshisaLIVE she encountered them at a party in 2011. Her friend, she claimed, was invited by one of the DJs. She had opened a rape case at the Sunnyside police station on January 13. Police confirmed this.
Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, where both DJs were employed, said the station takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and the decision to pull them off air was “mutual.”
February 10: DJs released from Primedia
Last week Primedia Broadcasting announced it had released the pair from their contracts. DJ Fresh's last show was on January 15 while DJ Euphonik's was on January 10.
Crwys-Williams said the decision did not reflect a view on the veracity of allegations against the two but was in the best interest of the company's business imperatives.
On the same day, the duo announced they would resume their public engagements, saying this was “in our best interests.”
“Unfortunately we can't find common ground with Primedia and have agreed on a release from our obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect,” they said in a statement.
February 15: NPA dismisses rape case against DJs
The DJs announced the NPA had dismissed the case against them. They maintained their innocence and lamented that GBV had been "weaponised" against them.
“As we've said before, these are false allegations and we are saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in SA, was weaponised in this manner,” said the duo.
February 16: NPA confirms case dismissal
NPA north Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the docket was handed to the prosecutor but the case could not continue due to a lack of sufficient evidence.
“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken.
“There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient,” said Lumka.