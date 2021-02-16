TshisaLIVE

From rape allegations to case dismissal: Five must-read stories on DJ Fresh & Euphonik

16 February 2021 - 13:36
DJs Euphonik and Fresh.
DJs Euphonik and Fresh.
Image: Screenshot via YouTube

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not prosecute Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane and Themba "Euphonik" Nkosi for rape allegations levelled against them.

The NPA said this was due to a lack of sufficient evidence against the two men. 

The DJs have been mired in controversy since last month after a woman accused them of rape in a post on Twitter. In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the woman confirmed she had opened a case with the Sunnyside police station on January 13.

From public reactions to being pulled off the air, here's the rundown of all the controversy:

January 15: DJ decries 'hurtful' allegations

TshisaLIVE reached out to one of the DJs, who could not be named at the time as he had not appeared in court and had not pleaded. The DJ denied the allegations levelled against him and said it the claims were "hurtful".

He said false allegations did not help the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). 

“Each time someone succumbs to the temptation of using GBV to further personal agendas, the cause to eradicate this scourge takes a step backwards.”

Popular SA DJ claims rape allegation is 'false and hurtful', while alleged victim opens police case

"I was simply accompanying a friend to a chillas, and that's where the whole thing happened," claimed the 29-year-old woman.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

January 16: DJs 'step away from public engagements'

The DJs issued a joint statement on January 16 saying they had taken the decision to step away from all public engagements to allow the law to take its course.

The woman who accused the duo told TshisaLIVE she encountered them at a party in 2011. Her friend, she claimed, was invited by one of the DJs. She had opened a rape case at the Sunnyside police station on January 13. Police confirmed this.

Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, where both DJs were employed, said the station takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and the decision to pull them off air was “mutual.”

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik pulled off air amid rape allegations

"In light of the serious allegations levelled against us we've decided to step away from all public work engagements," said the DJs.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

February 10: DJs released from Primedia 

Last week Primedia Broadcasting announced it had released the pair from their contracts. DJ Fresh's last show was on January 15 while DJ Euphonik's was on January 10.

Crwys-Williams said the decision did not reflect a view on the veracity of allegations against the two but was in the best interest of the company's business imperatives.

On the same day, the duo announced they would resume their public engagements, saying this was “in our best interests.”

“Unfortunately we can't find common ground with Primedia and have agreed on a release from our obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect,” they said in a statement.

Primedia 'releases' Fresh & Euphonik as pair 'resume public engagements'

DJ Fresh and Euphonik have decided to resume public engagements.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

February 15: NPA dismisses rape case against DJs

The DJs announced the NPA had dismissed the case against them. They maintained their innocence and lamented that GBV had been "weaponised" against them.

“As we've said before, these are false allegations and we are saddened that GBV, a serious crisis in SA, was weaponised in this manner,” said the duo.

NPA has dismissed rape case against us, say DJs Fresh and Euphonik

'The Chief Prosecutor has dismissed the allegations on the basis that the allegations are without merit."
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

February 16: NPA confirms case dismissal 

NPA north Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the docket was handed  to the prosecutor but the case could not continue due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken.

“There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence  because the evidence is insufficient,” said Lumka.

NPA confirms decision 'not to prosecute' in rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik

The rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik has been dismissed due to "insufficient evidence".
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'Angie Motshekga must shut up!'- Shivambu slams minister for 'educated men don't rape' comment

Motshekga said her comments should not be taken out of context.
Politics
7 hours ago

'My remarks mustn't be taken out of context': Angie Motshekga responds to 'educated men won't rape' backlash

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says she was trying to encourage pupils to be educated about gender-based violence and for them to become ...
Politics
1 day ago

Rape survivor fights for justice after cops 'failed her'

Whether the Constitutional Court agrees that the police should pay for their alleged shoddy handling of her rape case, Andisiwe "Andy" Kawa will not ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Sindi Dlathu shows Larona Moagi love with beautiful letter amid bullying TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie & Dineo Langa joke about their 'inability' to walk in heels TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X