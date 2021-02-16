TshisaLIVE

Halala! Kid X reveals he's a new dad

16 February 2021 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Kid X and his wife Dudu Chili welcome their new baby.
Image: Instagram/Dudu Chili via Austin Malema

Rapper Boninkosi “KidX” Mahlangu and wife, model Duduzile “Dudu” Chili have welcomed their bundle of joy.

The first-time dad took to Instagram and shared a snap of himself holding his little baby in a carrier with a caption that read, “Father of Zen”. 

Though the rapper didn't reveal much about his newborn, many of his fans and industry mates took to the comments section of his post to congratulate him on the birth of his new baby.

“Welcome to fatherhood bro! Blessings to you and the fam,” friend and rapper L-Tido said.

“X’s Kid has arrived ...” rapper Khuli Chana said.

Actress Dineo Langa and hip-hop DJ MsCosmo as well as rapper Moozlie congratulated him on his new baby.

In December, a few days after announcing that they were expecting their first bundle of joy, Kid X and his long-time partner Dudu tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded traditional ceremony.

The newlyweds looked amazing in Ndebele print inspired outfits and radiated love in all the snaps friends and family shared on the socials. Friends to the couple, Kwesta and his wife Yolanda, as well as Thabsie and her hubby were some of the stars who attended the pair's big day.

Kid X paid lobola earlier last year and even though he didn't share more details, the rapper confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he proposed to Dudu and has paid lobola.

“Yes, we are engaged and I have paid lobola but I'm not trying to have an interview about it,” Kid X remarked.

TshisaLIVE
