Khanyi Mbau on whether she 'dates men for money'

16 February 2021 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Kudzai Terrence Mushonga with his media personality girlfriend Khanyi Mbau.
Image: Khanyi Mbau/ Instagram

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has addressed questions around whether she dates men for money, explaining that for her love is not a “conditional feeling”. 

Khanyi's love life has been making headlines ever since she made things Instagram Official with her millionaire Zim beau, Kudzai Terrence Mushonga, who is also an alleged fugitive from Zim authorities.

During an interview on KayaFM's Afternoon Drive show with Sizwe Dhlomo, Khanyi opened up about her views on love and relationships.

“The thing is with my relationships I treat them like how I buy a car or a house ... you know what you want in the house. I know what my requirements are and I'm not going to back down.

“So many people confuse relationships and say, 'Ah, I'm looking for love' and two months down the relationship they're looking for something else and that's why they'll never win because you haven't made it clear what you want.” 

When asked whether she had been in a relationship for love only, Khanyi replied to Sizwe saying not to “trigger” her because she did try out loving someone for who they were for ten years but it didn't work out.

Khanyi sent social media into a frenzy when she shared cozy snaps of her and Kudzai looking all loved-up.

After going official on Instagram, social media detectives instantly recognised Kudzai, who is known to be part of the Zimbabwean “rich gangs” of men under 40 who drive high-end luxury cars, party in SA by night but sleep in Harare in the wee hours because they have access to private jets, rented or owned.

The story about how their money is made is usually that they're in “fuel, gas, mining, government tenders or transport”. 

According to TshisaLIVE's Zimbabwean correspondent, the most prominent of the “rich gangs” was the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a road accident with three other people when his Rolls-Royce Wraith hit a tree.

Kudzai is also on the Zimbabwean police wanted list. On June 13 2017 at age 25, Kudzai, along with friends Tatenda Mandimutsira of Dzivarasekwa 2 in Harare and Njabulo Ndebele of Brook Village in Borrowdale, became fugitives from the law.

