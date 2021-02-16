Khanyi Mbau on whether she 'dates men for money'

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has addressed questions around whether she dates men for money, explaining that for her love is not a “conditional feeling”.

Khanyi's love life has been making headlines ever since she made things Instagram Official with her millionaire Zim beau, Kudzai Terrence Mushonga, who is also an alleged fugitive from Zim authorities.

During an interview on KayaFM's Afternoon Drive show with Sizwe Dhlomo, Khanyi opened up about her views on love and relationships.

“The thing is with my relationships I treat them like how I buy a car or a house ... you know what you want in the house. I know what my requirements are and I'm not going to back down.

“So many people confuse relationships and say, 'Ah, I'm looking for love' and two months down the relationship they're looking for something else and that's why they'll never win because you haven't made it clear what you want.”

When asked whether she had been in a relationship for love only, Khanyi replied to Sizwe saying not to “trigger” her because she did try out loving someone for who they were for ten years but it didn't work out.

Khanyi sent social media into a frenzy when she shared cozy snaps of her and Kudzai looking all loved-up.