Thuli Phongolo on being objective in the face of challenges

Media personality Thuli Phongolo has encouraged followers to be unbiased and impartial when making life decisions.

"One of the best lessons I’ve learned is to always be objective and take everything with a pinch of salt," Thuli said on Twitter.

The former Generations: The Legacy star warned fans to be cautious of others as their intentions could be deceptive.

"Don’t believe everything people say. People will mislead you and shift your perspective into making decisions that are based on lies and deceit," she tweeted.