TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo on being objective in the face of challenges

16 February 2021 - 18:00
Thuli Phongolo reminds her followers to take life with a pinch of salt!
Thuli Phongolo reminds her followers to take life with a pinch of salt!
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo

Media personality Thuli Phongolo has encouraged followers to be unbiased and impartial when making life decisions. 

"One of the best lessons I’ve learned is to always be objective and take everything with a pinch of salt," Thuli said on Twitter. 

The former Generations: The Legacy star warned fans to be cautious of others as their intentions could be deceptive. 

"Don’t believe everything people say. People will mislead you and shift your perspective into making decisions that are based on lies and deceit," she tweeted.

The model knows a thing or two about not believing everything  said about her. Last year the star was rumoured to be dating former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane. However, she denied the claims, saying fans were reaching.

Speaking about her love life, the star let her followers in on her rules of engagement. The star said if she were dating, she wouldn't date a man who is active on social media. 

“Guys, I know I’m posting this on social media but I really don’t want a man on social media! I’m always just laughing at the sh*t that guys do on social media, they just ... argh man, no!” tweeted Thuli.

Thuli Phongolo hits back at opinions about her love life

"Guys, I know I’m posting this on social media but I really don’t want a man on social media!"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'You guys don't know what you want': Thuli Phongolo hits back at Duduzane Zuma romance rumours

Thuli Phongolo says she doesn't know Duduzane Zuma.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Thuli Phongolo serves major sauce in latest photoshoot

Thuli Phongolo is out here serving major #bodygoals.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Sindi Dlathu shows Larona Moagi love with beautiful letter amid bullying TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie & Dineo Langa joke about their 'inability' to walk in heels TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X