Thuli Phongolo on being objective in the face of challenges
Media personality Thuli Phongolo has encouraged followers to be unbiased and impartial when making life decisions.
"One of the best lessons I’ve learned is to always be objective and take everything with a pinch of salt," Thuli said on Twitter.
The former Generations: The Legacy star warned fans to be cautious of others as their intentions could be deceptive.
"Don’t believe everything people say. People will mislead you and shift your perspective into making decisions that are based on lies and deceit," she tweeted.
One of the best lessons I’ve learned is to always be objective and take everything with a pinch of salt. Don’t believe everything people say, people will mislead you and shift your perspective into making decisions that are based on lies and deceit.— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) February 15, 2021
The model knows a thing or two about not believing everything said about her. Last year the star was rumoured to be dating former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane. However, she denied the claims, saying fans were reaching.
Speaking about her love life, the star let her followers in on her rules of engagement. The star said if she were dating, she wouldn't date a man who is active on social media.
“Guys, I know I’m posting this on social media but I really don’t want a man on social media! I’m always just laughing at the sh*t that guys do on social media, they just ... argh man, no!” tweeted Thuli.