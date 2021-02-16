WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ‘addiction’
In the video Somizi spoke out about how Mohale 'always being on his phone' caused problems in their marriage ...
An old video of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung opening up about how his husband Mohale's “cellphone addiction” caused problems in their marriage has been dug out the archives and has got tongues wagging all over again.
In the video, which was originally posted in August 2020, the Idols SA judge took to Instagram to discuss the potential pitfalls of always being on your phone and particularly how the “addiction” had negatively affected his marriage.
“It’s not the phone’s problem. It is the person who is using the phone. So, we are not blaming the phone, the phone doesn’t pick itself up ...”
“It’s not even about me feeling neglected. I find it also to be too self-serving. If you are not on Instagram, or Twitter, or Facebook, you are taking pictures, you are taking selfies. I feel like, yoh, sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone,” Somizi said in the video.
In the 50-minute video, the Metro FM DJ said both he and Mohale had created a toxic environment when they didn’t discuss how cellphones got in the way of their relationship.
A clip from the original video has now found it's way back onto Twitter as tweeps speculate over the cause of the “trouble in paradise” rumours that have made headlines since the year began.
Both Mohale and Somizi landed on the Twitter trends list in the top ten as they trended from Monday night to Tuesday morning, thanks to the video clip.
Tweeps seem convinced that couple never truly worked through their problems and seemed to sympathise with the part where Somizi said he sometimes wished he could be held as much as the phone that's “always” in Mohale's hands.
