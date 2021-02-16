WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ‘addiction’

An old video of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung opening up about how his husband Mohale's “cellphone addiction” caused problems in their marriage has been dug out the archives and has got tongues wagging all over again.

In the video, which was originally posted in August 2020, the Idols SA judge took to Instagram to discuss the potential pitfalls of always being on your phone and particularly how the “addiction” had negatively affected his marriage.

“It’s not the phone’s problem. It is the person who is using the phone. So, we are not blaming the phone, the phone doesn’t pick itself up ...”