Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny Kunene

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu has apparently been left with no choice but to return the luxury Lamborghini she seemingly purchased on Monday after an SMS she received from the SA Revenue Service (Sars), businessman and Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene told TshisaLIVE.

Zodwa stunned many of her fans when she posted a video of herself next to the sexy new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster priced at R10m.

In the video, taken at a dealership, Zodwa could be seen dancing for joy, while Kenny could be heard in the background yelling “congratulations”.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get say from Zodwa were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

However, Kenny exclusively spoke to TshisaLIVE on the socialite's behalf explaining the reason behind her no longer taking the Lambo.

“You know our people neh ... Zodwa got an SMS from Sars after this, so she is now deciding not to take the car because of this SMS. Until the issue is solved and she speaks to them, so, that's where we are now.”

When asked whether she was indeed collecting the car on Monday, Kenny declined to say further stating it was a matter now being handled by the revenue service and that he didn't want to jeopardise anything.

“Eish, you know because Sars is involved we don't want to really give the details. But look, her poultry business is doing very well and also she's doing work within the party campaigning with us ... me in particular.”