Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny Kunene
Socialite Zodwa Wabantu has apparently been left with no choice but to return the luxury Lamborghini she seemingly purchased on Monday after an SMS she received from the SA Revenue Service (Sars), businessman and Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene told TshisaLIVE.
Zodwa stunned many of her fans when she posted a video of herself next to the sexy new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster priced at R10m.
In the video, taken at a dealership, Zodwa could be seen dancing for joy, while Kenny could be heard in the background yelling “congratulations”.
Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get say from Zodwa were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.
However, Kenny exclusively spoke to TshisaLIVE on the socialite's behalf explaining the reason behind her no longer taking the Lambo.
“You know our people neh ... Zodwa got an SMS from Sars after this, so she is now deciding not to take the car because of this SMS. Until the issue is solved and she speaks to them, so, that's where we are now.”
When asked whether she was indeed collecting the car on Monday, Kenny declined to say further stating it was a matter now being handled by the revenue service and that he didn't want to jeopardise anything.
“Eish, you know because Sars is involved we don't want to really give the details. But look, her poultry business is doing very well and also she's doing work within the party campaigning with us ... me in particular.”
At the beginning of the month, the Sushi King revealed that Zodwa was joining his political party.
Since then, the pair, along with party members have been doing party campaigns and talks with people from various parts of the community.
“She was with me yesterday when we addressed the artists of Alexandra. We had old and new artists from the industry. Those artists were having a session where they were discussing the challenges that they were facing as artists and how they must unite as local artists in the industry.
“Zodwa has a better grasp than most politicians of what happening in the country, she's got a better grasp of the realities of our people, especially of people from the townships. And they love her, the listen to what she says and she has become a leader in her own right.”