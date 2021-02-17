'Isibaya' actress due in court in connection with attempted murder and murder cases

A top Isibaya actress has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of her husband and murder of his bodyguard and is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Police arrested the woman on Tuesday after evidence allegedly linked her to the shooting incident on January 28, according to Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

"A 29-year old female suspect was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of her husband and murder of the husband's bodyguard."

"Following an intensive investigation into the shooting incident on January 28, police found evidence that allegedly linked the woman to the attempted murder and murder case," read the full statement from Makhubele.

This is a developing story.