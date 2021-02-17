MaMkhize speaks out on 'hate against her family' after Andile is cyberbullied

Wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has hit back against the hate directed at her family after her son Andile Mpisane was cyberbullied.

This after Andile made his debut in the number 10 jersey in his mother's soccer team, which caused a stir on social media.

After spotting her son on the Twitter trends list, MaMkhize took to Instagram to let haters know her family doesn't subscribe to such behaviour, and when faced with adversity they just "keep it moving”.

“There are those people who will go out of their way to always talk and say mean things about me and my family, but thina we keep it moving!”

Andile's mother had a word of advice and caution to share with haters. She made it known there's nothing they can do to change what God has put in place and if they continue to be naysayers, God will continue to show off with the Mkhizes.

“When God decided to bless you it’s only him who has the powers to take it away from you, no-one else. When God says yes, no-one can say no! And when they try to say 'No' he has his own way of showing off."

MaMkhize also reminded her followers that life's too short to dwell in negativity.

“It’s important to live life in the moment, celebrate the big things and the small things because life is too short to wallow in negativity.:

Andile, who played as a midfielder for Royal Eagles in 2018, made his debut this past Sunday as a player for the Royal AM FC, of which he is also chairman.

The number 10 jersey is typically reserved for the best in the team, and tweeps aren't sure Andile fits the criteria.

Some were concerned about the young chair playing for a team his mother owns and the organisational and functional dynamics that may introduce.