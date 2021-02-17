TshisaLIVE

NPA throws out murder and attempted murder case against actress Zinhle Mabena, says her legal team

'Zinhle Mabena appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court in Tshwane where her case was thrown out and the prosecutor said her arrest was unlawful'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 February 2021 - 14:45
'Isibaya' actress Zinhle Mabena was arrested for murder and attempted murder. The charges have been dropped.
Isibaya actress Zinhle Ngwenya's (née Mabena's) legal team on Wednesday issued a statement claiming the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to place the attempted murder and murder case against her on to the roll.

This could not be immediately, independently verified by TshisaLIVE. Once comment is received from the NPA, this article will be updated.

Police confirmed the actress appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court after being arrested on February 16 in connection with an attempted murder case against her husband, Robert Ngwenya, and the death of his bodyguard.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, her legal representative, Joshua Lazarus of Shapiro and Ledwaba Incorporated, claimed she had been subject to “a lot of intimidation and scrutiny by an individual known to her in attempts to damaged her reputation and ethics”.

“I act on behalf of Zinhle and confirm that she was unlawfully taken into custody yesterday but is now a free woman after the NPA declined to place the matter on the roll, because of the preposterous nature of the allegations against our client.

“We can also confirm that nothing plausible was provided to the authorities to link our client to any crime including but not limited to murder or attempted murder or any conspiracy. All these mischievous allegations ironically come from her husband whom she has recently sued for a divorce and against whom our client has obtained an interim protection order,” read the statement.

