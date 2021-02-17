NPA throws out murder and attempted murder case against actress Zinhle Mabena, says her legal team

Isibaya actress Zinhle Ngwenya's (née Mabena's) legal team on Wednesday issued a statement claiming the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to place the attempted murder and murder case against her on to the roll.

This could not be immediately, independently verified by TshisaLIVE. Once comment is received from the NPA, this article will be updated.

Police confirmed the actress appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court after being arrested on February 16 in connection with an attempted murder case against her husband, Robert Ngwenya, and the death of his bodyguard.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, her legal representative, Joshua Lazarus of Shapiro and Ledwaba Incorporated, claimed she had been subject to “a lot of intimidation and scrutiny by an individual known to her in attempts to damaged her reputation and ethics”.