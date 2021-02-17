Prince Kaybee defends his comments that victims ought to 'report rape immediately'

Prince Kaybee's tweet caught fire on the TL and ignited a heated debate, with some pointing out Kaybee's male privilege, while others praised him for his advice.

One tweep in particular fetched the DJ and told him in a now-deleted tweet to refrain from giving such advice as a man, and as a person who hasn't experienced rape, and therefore can't possibly understand the psychological effects left on a victim that may cause them not to report the rape immediately.

Prince was not willing to let the tweet slide, saying there was nothing wrong with him raising awareness and alerting people on what he thinks is the right thing to do.

“We must not raise awareness and alert people about the right thing to do because we haven’t gone through them? So a person that didn’t go to school cannot advise a child to go to school? Voe****!

“Also, when we are quiet y’all call us trash,” Prince Kaybee tweeted.

The DJ added another scathing tweet, telling the tweep to sit out the conversation until she knew better.