TshisaLIVE

Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches!

17 February 2021 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Rasta paints a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Rasta paints a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Image: @RastaArtist/ Twitter

Portrait enthusiast Lebani Sirenje, aka “Rasta”, has got tongues wagging yet again after his painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made its way onto the internet. 

Known for botching portraits of famous people, dead or alive, Rasta proved again that his painting skills might need a bit of honing. 

In his bid to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan on the news that they're expecting a second child, Rasta took to Twitter and shared snaps of the portraits he painted in honour of the royals.

While Rasta thought he nailed the portrait of the royal couple, social media users came at him for yet another botched job.

Here are some of the reactions: 

Earlier this month, Rasta's painting of late opera singer and jazz icon Sibongile Khumalo failed to impress the TL.

In her honour, Rasta took the opportunity to admire the musician with his art by dedicating two paintings to her. 

He took to Twitter and shared the two portraits with a caption that read, “Laying Sibongile to rest at Market Theatre”. But the artworks were not welcomed by social media users, who urged him to put down his brushes.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year about the backlash his paintings often get, Rasta said people were too quick to judge his works of art.

“People can't just wake up and say I must stop painting, that would kill me ... Rather they must say, go change this or learn this and I'll improve.”

READ MORE

LOL! 'The tea was very hot': Rasta paints Malema and Zuma's tea party

Rasta is notorious for botching portraits of public figures. Critics are ready and waiting to poke fun at his latest painting, of Zuma and Malema.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Eish! Rasta's paintings of Sibongile Khumalo fail to impress the TL

Rasta strikes again as the internet gives a thumbs down to his portraits of the late beloved singer.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Twitter left hurt by Rasta’s portraits of the late Lindiwe Ndlovu

Rasta's art received mad criticism, as always...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Here’s what fans thought of Rasta’s painting of Big Zulu

Mzansi's favourite painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje is at it again.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X