TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo praise Julius Malema for being a powerful opposition leader

17 February 2021 - 15:00
Sizwe Dhlomo had all the praises for Julius!
Sizwe Dhlomo had all the praises for Julius!
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his latest observations on SA's political climate with fans on the TL. 

The star believes that EFF leader Julius Malema is starting to fill the shoes of the official opposition leader.

This comes after the leader's fiery speech where he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and referred to him as “incompetent”. Participating in the state of the nation debate in parliament, the politician also called out the judiciary for alleged corruption.

“We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand against growing and now believable allegations that some prominent members of the judiciary are on the payroll of the white capitalist establishment,” said Julius about judges.

The Kaya FM host listened in on the speech and is starting to see the EFF in a different light.

“The more Julius speaks, the more he comes across as the official opposition leader ..." tweeted Sizwe.

Fans shared their own “opinion and analysis” on Julius Malema's latest speech. Check out some of the responses:

Sizwe often weighs in on politics in the nation. When the first batch of the coronavirus vaccines arrived, the star came for the government's handling of the situation. The star joked about the vaccines “mysteriously disappearing” because of the ongoing corruption allegations surrounding SA politics.

He suggested that we should do a recount of the vaccines in case they are misplaced. 

“Mhlambe sebeyicwiyile le-vaccine already. I say let’s do a stock take. Count them all! A million right there in the rain. Lol!," wrote Sizwe.

READ MORE

LOL! Sizwe Dhlomo believes we need a stocktake on the Covid-19 vaccine

"Count them all! A million right there in the rain. Lol!" wrote Sizwe.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Bonang says she won't be sharing her love life with the TL!

Newsflash!: Bonang and Sizwe Dhlomo aren't an item and if they were... B* won't tell you!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sizwe Dhlomo says some music is just not right for radio

The likes of J.Cole apparently don't cut it...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X