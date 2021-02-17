Sizwe Dhlomo praise Julius Malema for being a powerful opposition leader

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his latest observations on SA's political climate with fans on the TL.

The star believes that EFF leader Julius Malema is starting to fill the shoes of the official opposition leader.

This comes after the leader's fiery speech where he criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and referred to him as “incompetent”. Participating in the state of the nation debate in parliament, the politician also called out the judiciary for alleged corruption.

“We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand against growing and now believable allegations that some prominent members of the judiciary are on the payroll of the white capitalist establishment,” said Julius about judges.

The Kaya FM host listened in on the speech and is starting to see the EFF in a different light.

“The more Julius speaks, the more he comes across as the official opposition leader ..." tweeted Sizwe.