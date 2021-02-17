SNAPS | Minnie Dlamini celebrates her son turning three months old with an adorable photoshoot

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her husband Quinton are proud to be parents to bubbly three-month-old Netha Makhosini Jones.

Minnie and Quinton welcomed their baby boy in November. He is named Makhosini, which many believe sounds close to that of her late brother Khosini, who passed way in 2019 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Feeling blessed to have been mother to her adorable baby boy for three months, Minnie took to social media to share her happiness.

“Three months later and I still can’t believe I’m a whole mom! My boy, thank you for being the most perfect and sweet baby. You’ve given us a renewed sense of purpose. Can’t wait for all your aunts and uncles to meet you,” she captioned her Instagram post.