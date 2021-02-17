TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Minnie Dlamini celebrates her son turning three months old with an adorable photoshoot

17 February 2021 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Minnie Dlamini-Jones is one happy mommy.
Image: Minnie Dlamini's Twitter

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her husband Quinton are proud to be parents to bubbly three-month-old Netha Makhosini Jones.

Minnie and Quinton welcomed their baby boy in November. He is named Makhosini, which many believe sounds close to that of her late brother Khosini, who passed way in 2019 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Feeling blessed to have been mother to her adorable baby boy for three months, Minnie took to social media to share her happiness. 

“Three months later and I still can’t believe I’m a whole mom! My boy, thank you for being the most perfect and sweet baby. You’ve given us a renewed sense of purpose. Can’t wait for all your aunts and uncles to meet you,” she captioned her Instagram post.

She also shared snaps of herself holding her son in what looks like a Safari inspired nursery.

Minnie announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself on Instagram in traditional wear cradling her baby bump back in September.

In a heartwarming and emotional message, she spoke about the pain her family has endured and how this new life is welcomed.

Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” she said in her post.

When she and her hubby celebrated their third wedding anniversary, Minnie gushed about Quinton, telling her followers she always knew he would be the father of her children.

About this time three years ago I married the father of my future children. I knew Quinton was the one as he embodied all my dad's best qualities. I had the biggest crush on him. I knew I wanted his babies, lol,” she said.

