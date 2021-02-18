Family of alleged rape victim responds to DJ Fresh's claims about them

Despite the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to dismiss the rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik, the fight in the public court is ongoing. The family of the woman who opened the case have issued a statement, hitting back at Fresh's claims about them.

Rape allegations against the DJ duo came to light early last month after a woman took to Twitter with her accusations, before opening a case against them. Earlier this week, NPA North Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the authority had decided not to prosecute due to “a lack of sufficient evidence”.

The NPA's decision has sparked a widespread debate across different social media platforms. The DJs themselves have also since broken their silence on Twitter as the country continues to dissect the situation.

On Wednesday, DJ Fresh took to his TL to claim that a family member of the woman had allegedly reached out to him in support.