Family of alleged rape victim responds to DJ Fresh's claims about them

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 February 2021 - 13:24
DJ Fresh claims the "aunt" of the alleged rape victim contacted him three weeks ago.
DJ Fresh claims the "aunt" of the alleged rape victim contacted him three weeks ago.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

Despite the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to dismiss the rape case against DJs Fresh and Euphonik, the fight in the public court is ongoing. The family of the woman who opened the case have issued a statement, hitting back at Fresh's claims about them.

Rape allegations against the DJ duo came to light early last month after a woman took to Twitter with her accusations, before opening a case against them. Earlier this week, NPA North Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the authority had decided not to prosecute due to “a lack of sufficient evidence”. 

The NPA's decision has sparked a widespread debate across different social media platforms. The DJs themselves have also since broken their silence on Twitter as the country continues to dissect the situation.

On Wednesday, DJ Fresh took to his TL to claim that a family member of the woman had allegedly reached out to him in support.

Responding to this comment, the family of the alleged victim issued a statement showing support for their daughter and slamming DJ Fresh for his says.

“The family has taken note of the recent social media post by DJ Fresh making extremely dangerous claims about a family member who called him three weeks ago to discuss the recent rape allegations against him and informing him that the victim, our daughter, is a pathological liar.

“We want to make it absolutely clear that at no point did any family member call DJ Fresh to state such,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, DJ Fresh and Euphonik released a statement on Thursday morning, claiming they had been granted access to the statements obtained in the course of the investigation.

The statement went on to quote the alleged victim's roommate, who allegedly stated under oath that she was not with the alleged victim as the woman initially claimed.

TshisaLIVE
