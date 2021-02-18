TshisaLIVE

Sihle Ndaba shows Zinhle Mabena some support

18 February 2021 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Sihle Ndaba has shown support for fellow actress Zinhle Mabena after the NPA decided not to charge her with the attempted murder of her husband and the murder of his bodyguard.
Image: Sihle Ndaba/ Instagram

Actress Sihle Ndaba has come out in support of Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena, who was allegedly “wrongfully arrested” on February 16 in connection with an attempted murder case against her husband, Robert Ngwenya, and a murder involving the death of his bodyguard.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday confirmed that the Isibaya actress was a free woman after it decided not to place the attempted murder and murder case against her on the roll.

According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the court decided that further investigation was needed before Zinhle's case could be put on the roll.

“The docket was brought to court [and] the matter was not enrolled due to insufficient evidence and [need for] further investigations,” Lumka stated.

NPA throws out murder and attempted murder case against actress Zinhle Mabena

"Zinhle Mabena appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate Court in Tshwane where her case was thrown out and the prosecutor said her arrest was unlawful," ...
1 day ago

With the matter being a topic of discussion on social media, Sihle took to Twitter and reiterated how she wanted the perception of “innocent until proven guilty” to apply in Zinhle's case. 

With the use of the word “louder”, Sihle concurred with a tweep's statement that said, “Be mindful of what information you accept. Character assassination is what people resort to when they can't find anything bad about you.”

She also apologised to Zinhle for what she was publicly going through.

Sihle was not the only celeb who rallied behind the NPA's ruling, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe also showed her support to Zinhle, saying, “May God protect and heal you ... sending you so much love.”

Ayanda also said that with Zinhle now a free woman, she hopes people will “keep the same energy with the update” of her alleged unlawful arrest, so that the actress's reputation and career is not destroyed.

The ruling has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Here are some of them:

