Sihle Ndaba shows Zinhle Mabena some support

Actress Sihle Ndaba has come out in support of Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena, who was allegedly “wrongfully arrested” on February 16 in connection with an attempted murder case against her husband, Robert Ngwenya, and a murder involving the death of his bodyguard.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday confirmed that the Isibaya actress was a free woman after it decided not to place the attempted murder and murder case against her on the roll.

According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the court decided that further investigation was needed before Zinhle's case could be put on the roll.

“The docket was brought to court [and] the matter was not enrolled due to insufficient evidence and [need for] further investigations,” Lumka stated.