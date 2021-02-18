Sihle Ndaba shows Zinhle Mabena some support
Actress Sihle Ndaba has come out in support of Isibaya actress Zinhle Mabena, who was allegedly “wrongfully arrested” on February 16 in connection with an attempted murder case against her husband, Robert Ngwenya, and a murder involving the death of his bodyguard.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday confirmed that the Isibaya actress was a free woman after it decided not to place the attempted murder and murder case against her on the roll.
According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the court decided that further investigation was needed before Zinhle's case could be put on the roll.
“The docket was brought to court [and] the matter was not enrolled due to insufficient evidence and [need for] further investigations,” Lumka stated.
With the matter being a topic of discussion on social media, Sihle took to Twitter and reiterated how she wanted the perception of “innocent until proven guilty” to apply in Zinhle's case.
With the use of the word “louder”, Sihle concurred with a tweep's statement that said, “Be mindful of what information you accept. Character assassination is what people resort to when they can't find anything bad about you.”
She also apologised to Zinhle for what she was publicly going through.
Nxese Sthandwa, sending love and light ❤️ https://t.co/nchCf57uOG— Sihle Ndaba (@thesihlendaba) February 17, 2021
Sihle was not the only celeb who rallied behind the NPA's ruling, TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe also showed her support to Zinhle, saying, “May God protect and heal you ... sending you so much love.”
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾!!! May God protect and heal you... sending you so much love ❤️ https://t.co/jz2Vp1xfYk— Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) February 17, 2021
Ayanda also said that with Zinhle now a free woman, she hopes people will “keep the same energy with the update” of her alleged unlawful arrest, so that the actress's reputation and career is not destroyed.
The court ruled that her arrest of attempting to murder her husband was unlawful and threw out the case. I hope people keep the same energy with the update so that a women’s reputation and career is not destroyed. https://t.co/29kPAdcNVT— Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) February 17, 2021
The ruling has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Here are some of them:
Both women wrongfully arrested, but we choose to make jokes instead of tackling how men with money get away with these injustices... Mxm #zinhlemabena pic.twitter.com/neeiVvJjvX— Nolo black (@ausiNolo) February 17, 2021