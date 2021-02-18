The internet hits back at Meek Mill's 'chopper and Kobe' rap line
American Musician Meek Mill has caught heat online for his “insensitive” rap line about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in his upcoming track.
A snippet of the future release featuring rapper Lil Baby made its way onto social media and Meek is heard rapping the lines, “And if I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa it be another Kobe”.
The line refers to the helicopter crash, which claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six family friends and the pilot in January 2020.
Tweeps caught wind of the video and were not on board for Meek's line on Kobe. Many found the line insensitive towards the star's tragic death. The internet was up in arms and ready to cancel the star!
“Don’t you ever drop Kobe’s name in your weak *ss raps again,” said one user.
Check out some of the reactions:
The whole internet after hearing meek mill make that kobe verse: pic.twitter.com/uNNsNPyE4V— redge0rh🇸🇴 (@RHufane) February 18, 2021
Meek mill fell off the deepend wtf bro pic.twitter.com/OmFYD4Wgvq— Brother Rambo (@thewzrd23) February 18, 2021
I am once again asking that we cancel meek mill pic.twitter.com/zJkMbGDxGV— ewa (@ewaahahaha) February 18, 2021
Meek Mill actually thought that Kobe line was a good idea?? pic.twitter.com/WKf1B6QmTx— 𝒩𝒶𝒾 (@naiathelion) February 18, 2021
Nobody:— King Juwan (@KingTrillaX) February 18, 2021
Meek Mill: “I’m bout to say sum dumb” pic.twitter.com/lXkzOl7SJt
How black Twitter is doing Meek Mill after hearing that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/lrU6w8cfOj— Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 18, 2021
Meek mill really thought that verse was acceptable... pic.twitter.com/LACbR8kX1j— R A M B O 🗡 1/20 (@NoLimitRager) February 18, 2021
Meek Mill really said I’ll go out with my choppa it’ll be another Kobe” he really decided to sit in the studio and say that line, So Nobody in his Crew told him that wasn’t ok? pic.twitter.com/nsvEpCAdde— 🥶 (@_BadTingzs) February 18, 2021
Me after hearing @MeekMill rap about Kobe 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/ksNkyPcdhh— xVINNYCENTAVOS (@vinnycent24) February 18, 2021
The Going Bad hitmaker has had his fair share of beef over the years. In recent news, videos of Meek and rapper 6ix9ine having it out in a parking lot over their years-long beef went viral.
According to Complex, the pair were in an altercation that led to security guards breaking it up.
In one video from 6ix9ine, he is heard calling Meek a “p*ssy”. Meek also took a video where someone in the background calls 6ix9ine a “b*tch” while the rapper was filming.
Taking to Twitter, Meek shared more details about their spat. The star claimed that 6ix9ine took him by surprise.
“We did not run into each other, I was getting in my car he just popped out ... we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol,” said Meek.