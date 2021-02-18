The internet hits back at Meek Mill's 'chopper and Kobe' rap line

American Musician Meek Mill has caught heat online for his “insensitive” rap line about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in his upcoming track.

A snippet of the future release featuring rapper Lil Baby made its way onto social media and Meek is heard rapping the lines, “And if I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa it be another Kobe”.

The line refers to the helicopter crash, which claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six family friends and the pilot in January 2020.

Tweeps caught wind of the video and were not on board for Meek's line on Kobe. Many found the line insensitive towards the star's tragic death. The internet was up in arms and ready to cancel the star!

“Don’t you ever drop Kobe’s name in your weak *ss raps again,” said one user.

Check out some of the reactions: