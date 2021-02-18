TshisaLIVE

The internet hits back at Meek Mill's 'chopper and Kobe' rap line

18 February 2021 - 10:00
Rapper Meek Mill is under fire for his 'Kobe Bryant' line!
Rapper Meek Mill is under fire for his 'Kobe Bryant' line!
Image: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

American Musician Meek Mill has caught heat online for his “insensitive” rap line about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in his upcoming track.

A snippet of the future release featuring rapper Lil Baby made its way onto social media and Meek is heard rapping the lines, “And if I ever lack I'm going out with my choppa it be another Kobe”.

The line refers to the helicopter crash, which claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six family friends and the pilot in January 2020. 

Tweeps caught wind of the video and were not on board for Meek's line on Kobe. Many found the line insensitive towards the star's tragic death. The internet was up in arms and ready to cancel the star!

“Don’t you ever drop Kobe’s name in your weak *ss raps again,” said one user.

Check out some of the reactions:

The Going Bad hitmaker has had his fair share of beef over the years. In recent news, videos of Meek and rapper 6ix9ine having it out in a parking lot over their years-long beef went viral.

According to Complex, the pair were in an altercation that led to security guards breaking it up.

In one video from 6ix9ine, he is heard calling Meek a “p*ssy”. Meek also took a video where someone in the background calls 6ix9ine a “b*tch” while the rapper was filming.

Taking to Twitter, Meek shared more details about their spat. The star claimed that 6ix9ine took him by surprise.

“We did not run into each other, I was getting in my car he just popped out ... we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ..... he tryna get something locked up no cap lol,” said Meek.

READ MORE

Cardi B splits social media with her advice for Valentine’s Day

'If he buys you flowers you buy him grass'
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Meek Mill is heading to SA and Mzansi is freaking out

Local Meek Mill fans are in meltdown mode over the news.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'Beef' & the great shoes vs pants debate?- Inside Brandy & Monica’s Verzuz showdown

Sorry, fam! It seems that Brandy and Monica won't be reuniting as a 'group' anytime soon.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches! TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo praise Julius Malema for being a powerful opposition leader TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X