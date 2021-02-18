TshisaLIVE

Throwback! Thandiswa Mazwai digs out a personal diary dating back to 1989

18 February 2021 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Singer Thandiswa Mazwai shares a cute throwback.
Image: Thandiswa Mazwai/ Instagram

Talk about standing the test of time! Afro soul singer Thandiswa Mazwai has taken a trip down memory lane and shared her 31-year-old childhood diary.

With the mission of throwing it all the way back to 1989, Thandiswa took to Twitter and posted never before seen snaps of her diary that she owned when she was a young girl.

The award winning musician explained she started keeping a diary titled, Romantic Dreams, when she was about 10.

Thandiswa poured out her innermost feelings of love as she explained in her tweet that no-one in her family was allowed to read it. To ensure that her late mother Belede and sister Ntsiki Mazwai didn't read it, King Tha wrote a stern warning on her diary to stay away.

“Speaking of writing, I’ve been keeping a diary since I was around 10 yrs old. I found one from 1989. Wanna see? It’s those old school ones with a lock. Cos, you know, secrets. Also check out my warnings to my mom and Ntsiki. Oh and why did I name the diary 'romantic dreams?'" she remarked in her tweet.

Image: @thandiswamazwai/ Twitter

