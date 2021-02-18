WATCH | Sho Madjozi collaborates & drops music video with Kenyan artist Susumila
Social media users and fans of rapper Sho Madjozi are super excited that she has continued to embrace African culture by collaborating with Kenyan artist Susumila.
With the title of the song called Njoo, Sho stunned many of her followers when she dropped the visuals to the music video on her Instagram page.
Already sitting on more than 61,948 views on YouTube, Sho's fans from across the continent showed the Limpopo-born artist some love.
Since her huge hit, John Cena, on Colors, Sho is pushing all boundaries and gaining international recognition for her contribution to SA culture.
Featured on Billboard in 2019, Sho spoke about why it was important to represent her roots and country overseas.
“It makes a big difference if you see a [guy like] Trevor Noah becoming a success internationally, or [SA DJ-producer] Black Coffee.”
She said being compared with South Africans winning big internationally made her proud.
“It does a lot to people’s self-esteem, like, ‘Whoa, finally these people see us as equals’. It makes a lot of Africans proud and happy when they see you getting that recognition. It’s hard to tell people, ‘Be proud of yourself,' if the rest of the world is like, 'But you ain’t sh*t'."
In an interview with TshisaLIVE after her Colors performance went viral, Sho said she was excited people were realising how organic her material was.
“I just went to Colors and performed. The responses that came after that I did not expect. I am glad that people are finally giving me props as I have been hard at work, pushing myself to get where I am today. But I believe that globally I am still on the come up.”