TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sho Madjozi collaborates & drops music video with Kenyan artist Susumila

18 February 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi collaborates with Kenyan Artist Susumila.
Sho Madjozi collaborates with Kenyan Artist Susumila.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Social media users and fans of rapper Sho Madjozi are super excited that she has continued to embrace African culture by collaborating with Kenyan artist Susumila. 

With the title of the song called Njoo, Sho stunned many of her followers when she dropped the visuals to the music video on her Instagram page.

Already sitting on more than 61,948 views on YouTube, Sho's fans from across the continent showed the Limpopo-born artist some love. 

Since her huge hit, John Cena, on Colors, Sho is pushing all boundaries and gaining international recognition for her contribution to SA culture.

Featured on Billboard in 2019, Sho spoke about why it was important to represent her roots and country overseas.

“It makes a big difference if you see a [guy like] Trevor Noah becoming a success internationally, or [SA DJ-producer] Black Coffee.”

She said being compared with South Africans winning big internationally made her proud.

“It does a lot to people’s self-esteem, like, ‘Whoa, finally these people see us as equals’. It makes a lot of Africans proud and happy when they see you getting that recognition. It’s hard to tell people, ‘Be proud of yourself,' if the rest of the world is like, 'But you ain’t sh*t'." 

In an interview with TshisaLIVE after her Colors performance went viral, Sho said she was excited people were realising how organic her material was.

“I just went to Colors and performed. The responses that came after that I did not expect. I am glad that people are finally giving me props as I have been hard at work, pushing myself to get where I am today. But I believe that globally I am still on the come up.”

READ MORE

Sho Madjozi says that Africa is still disconnected thanks to its colonisers

"I think the colonial language we use is a big part of that. It keeps our ties with the former masters tighter than our ties with each other," she ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'Bridgerton' in the village: Sho Madjozi recreates hit drama series and it's EVERYTHING!

Sho Madjozi recently "recreated" one of Netflix's biggest shows, "Bridgerton", leaving her fans and the streaming service with no choice but to stan.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Chill! Sho Madjozi is not breaking lockdown rules at gigs: 'We’re in Tanzania where those don't apply'

The rapper was concerned it seemed like she was breaking SA's lockdown regulations.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

All the times Pearl Thusi stood firm during the colourism debate

We have heard every side of this 'Pearl vs colourism' debate!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X