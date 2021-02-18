WATCH | This video of Cassper and his son will leave you feeling broody AF
“If he's not pulling my beard, he's scratching my face and we call this love. Khotso o dangerous!”
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared a sweet father-and-son moment that has left fans in awe of his relationship with baby Khotso.
The rapper took to Instagram and shared a cute video of Khotso, who's seen lying on his chest busy scratching and biting him on the chin.
Fascinated by his father's beard, baby Khotso is also seen pulling Cassper's lips while the rapper sarcastically asks him what he was doing.
While many took to Cassper's mentions and expressed how adorable the father and son moment was, Khotso's mother Thobeka Majozi commented, saying, “Surely, I'm the luckiest woman on this planet!”
In September last year, at the time of his son's birth, Cassper revealed that he plans to keep his newborn out of the spotlight and away from the “real life witches” on social media.
While many have been waiting to get the first view of the rapper's little one, Cassper said he would prefer to keep things private when it comes to his son.
Cassper said he wanted to protect his family from the evil of social media.
“Prayer has been my weapon! That's why I won't post my child on these platforms. Besides the millions that love us and want to share with us, we are also among real life witches and they prey on moments like these or people like us,” he said.
He added that he was careful to “never be caught off guard”.