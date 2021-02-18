TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This video of Cassper and his son will leave you feeling broody AF

“If he's not pulling my beard, he's scratching my face and we call this love. Khotso o dangerous!”

18 February 2021 - 16:27 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest enjoys precious moments with his son Khotso.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest enjoys precious moments with his son Khotso.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared a sweet father-and-son moment that has left fans in awe of his relationship with baby Khotso. 

The rapper took to Instagram and shared a cute video of Khotso, who's seen lying on his chest busy scratching and biting him on the chin. 

Fascinated by his father's beard, baby Khotso is also seen pulling Cassper's lips while the rapper sarcastically asks him what he was doing. 

While many took to Cassper's mentions and expressed how adorable the father and son moment was, Khotso's mother Thobeka Majozi commented, saying, “Surely, I'm the luckiest woman on this planet!”

In September last year, at the time of his son's birth, Cassper revealed that he plans to keep his newborn out of the spotlight and away from the “real life witches” on social media.

While many have been waiting to get the first view of the rapper's little one, Cassper said he would prefer to keep things private when it comes to his son.

Cassper said he wanted to protect his family from the evil of social media.

“Prayer has been my weapon! That's why I won't post my child on these platforms. Besides the millions that love us and want to share with us, we are also among real life witches and they prey on moments like these or people like us,” he said.

He added that he was careful to “never be caught off guard”.

READ MORE

Cassper Nyovest shows love for Busiswa amid 'whack verse' claims

Cassper says he has learnt a lot from his time in the studio with Busiswa.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Focus on legs' - the net comes for AKA after he flexes his upper-body strength

AKA didn't even flinch though...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Nadia Nakai on Cassper being cool with her working with his nemesis AKA

Cassper doesn't mind if Nadia and AKA work on a song together.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest plans to live it up once the pandemic is over

Cassper Nyovest has had enough of the confinements of Covid-19.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  3. Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps dig up old video of Somizi opening up about Mohale's cellphone ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo praise Julius Malema for being a powerful opposition leader TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X