Actress Baby Cele reflects on leaving ‘Uzalo’ after the death of Gabisile

Actress Baby Cele has said farewell to Uzalo’s Gabisile and is already in the works for another project.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star reflected on her years playing the infamous Gabisile. Initially, Baby says her character wasn’t meant to deviously steal the show.

“You know what’s funny, when we started she wasn’t a villain. She was someone who wanted to make a difference in KwaMashu. She grew up there, disappeared for years and then came back. A good, spiritual, God-fearing woman and along the way, she changed. But I’m no writer so I didn’t complain,” said Baby.

The star said she is heartbroken to be parting ways with Gabisile as she has never played a character who has made an impact on her. She is also sad to say farewell to the cast and crew of Uzalo, who are like family to her.

“It breaks my heart to be honest with you because I have never played such a character before. Leaving Uzalo is like losing my family. I was telling someone that it’s like having a healthy baby only to be told I have to give it up for adoption. I couldn’t bring myself to watch the last episode,” Baby said.

Baby said that she didn’t have the heart nor strength to watch Gabisile’s final moments on TV before she was axed.