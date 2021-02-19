Halala! YouTuber Vongai Mapho announces she’s pregnant

YouTuber Vongai Mapho has revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Dennis.

The beauty content creator surprised her followers when she posted a video on Instagram announcing she is pregnant.

With a romantic song as their background music, Vongai can be seen introducing herself while her partner follows suit before she is seen revealing her cute baby bump.

In the video, the couple look very much in love and overjoyed as they dance together while Dennis caress Vongai’s belly.

The one-minute video that is the talk of the town and sitting at more than 300 000 views, is in collaboration with Revlon.

Although the mommy-to-be did not reveal how far along she is, many of her followers have noted the pregnancy is in the early stages.

Vongai has joined other celebrities including Fezokuhle Zulu and Zikhona Sodlaka who are about to become mothers for the first time.