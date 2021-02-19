Halala! YouTuber Vongai Mapho announces she’s pregnant
YouTuber Vongai Mapho has revealed she is expecting her first child with partner Dennis.
The beauty content creator surprised her followers when she posted a video on Instagram announcing she is pregnant.
With a romantic song as their background music, Vongai can be seen introducing herself while her partner follows suit before she is seen revealing her cute baby bump.
In the video, the couple look very much in love and overjoyed as they dance together while Dennis caress Vongai’s belly.
The one-minute video that is the talk of the town and sitting at more than 300 000 views, is in collaboration with Revlon.
Although the mommy-to-be did not reveal how far along she is, many of her followers have noted the pregnancy is in the early stages.
Vongai has joined other celebrities including Fezokuhle Zulu and Zikhona Sodlaka who are about to become mothers for the first time.
Earlier this month, Fezokuhle revealed she is an expectant mother.
The Igazi actress took to Instagram with a snap in which she showed off her baby bump while rocking a long orange dress with the ocean as her backdrop.
With a caption that read, “I’ve waited a million years, I’d wait a million more for you,” Fezokuhle showed her followers she is a proud mommy-to-be.
She posted videos on her IG stories in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump with a dazzling smile on her face.
The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili revealed at the beginning of the month that she too is pregnant with her “miracle baby”.
Sibusisiwe announced the exciting news on Instagram through a series of snaps showing off her baby bump.
She shared that she was told by doctors that she would never be able to fall pregnant after losing her first baby.
“So this is the special shandis I had to share with you. When I lost my first child [age of 17] I was told I’ll never be able to carry and birth a child, how final right? But I was not having it, no doc, you are not deputy God,” Sibusisiwe said.