LISTEN | Nasty C spills the tea on working on 'Coming 2 America' album
Hip hop heavyweight Nasty C is over the moon that his song Black & White, which features American singer Ari Lennox, has made it onto Def Jam Africa’s Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America album.
Nasty, Prince Kaybee, Gemini Major and Anatii have made Mzansi proud as their songs made it on the list of the African-inspired album.
The album, which was officially released last weekend, boasts a wealth of African talent from across the continent with our very own Msaki, Njelic and De Mthuda also on the list.
Here is what he had to say:
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Nasty described the experience as a dream come true, even though it wasn't a part of his plans. He also revealed how he's known about being on the tracklist for almost a year now.
“It's exciting, it's like one of my dreams coming true. It's not even a dream I was very conscious or aware of – you see when you grow up watching movies and you hear your favourite artist's song in the movie or the soundtrack makes it more dope man!”
When asked when conversations started between him and Def Jam, Nasty explained that it was around mid-2020, while the movie was still being shot.
The Eazy hitmaker explained how he chose to submit the song he believes speaks highly about the beauty of black love without revealing too much, explaining that there will be a wonderful love story that will be seen in the movie.
“You can write on what you think a song speaks to a specific scene or submit a song that has something to do with the movie but not a specific scene. So, I picked the latter.
“Black & White speaks to the romantic side of the movie, especially when it comes to the Prince falling in love and that's a big part of the story. The song saves him from a lot of things and it also answers a lot of questions without trying too hard.”
Since signing to Def Jam records, Nasty explained how being a part of the stable had opened a lot of doors for him.
“It's definitely been a blessing. We're getting a lot of work done but I can't say anything at the moment, my fans will see soon.”