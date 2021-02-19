LISTEN | Nasty C spills the tea on working on 'Coming 2 America' album

Hip hop heavyweight Nasty C is over the moon that his song Black & White, which features American singer Ari Lennox, has made it onto Def Jam Africa’s Rhythms of Zamunda: Music Inspired By Coming 2 America album.

Nasty, Prince Kaybee, Gemini Major and Anatii have made Mzansi proud as their songs made it on the list of the African-inspired album.

The album, which was officially released last weekend, boasts a wealth of African talent from across the continent with our very own Msaki, Njelic and De Mthuda also on the list.

Here is what he had to say: