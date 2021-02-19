OPINION | 'Cancel culture' isn’t why your faves are losing jobs, it's their actions

Cancel culture: a buzzword on everyone’s lips these days. It refers to the withdrawal of support for public figures after they have done something deemed objectionable. Though this culture of calling out celebs may seem to be from the age of social media, it’s not like they weren't being held accountable before.

Since the dawn of celebrity culture, the famous have been held accountable for their words and actions. When musician Jub Jub was convicted for killing four schoolchildren and leaving two others permanently brain damaged, Mzansi showed their anger. It may have not been online, but the public still held the star accountable for his crime.

A few weeks ago, former radio host MacG came under fire for his comments on the LGBTQI+ community. On Podcast and Chill with MacG, the star and co-host Sol Phenduka had questions about transgender identity. The pair have since apologised but have taken it upon themselves to address being “almost cancelled” by fans and celebrities alike.