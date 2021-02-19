TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi trends after tweep drags her into TL GBV debates, claims she 'supports perpetrators'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 February 2021 - 11:00
Pearl Thusi trended in the top 5 on Friday after tweeps came for her.
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Even though actress Pearl Thusi has on many occasions spoken out against GBV, on Friday she landed on the Twitter trends list after some tweeps accused her of allegedly “siding  with perpetrators”.

The actress, who is in Thailand, where she's apparently shooting as part of the cast of the upcoming Netflix's martial arts series, Wu Assassins, has been minding her own business and training in the art of Muay Thai.

However, back home the outspoken actress was dragged into the heated GBV debate on the TL.

It all began in the aftermath of DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik's reactions to the NPA's decision to dismiss the rape case against them. 

Social media users slammed the DJ duo for “bullying” the alleged rape victim after their “victory”, while others rallied behind the alleged rape victim and others like her.

The whole saga, and particularly Euphonik's “arrogant” clap backs on Thursday, reminded tweeps of his past transgressions, including allegations of abuse levelled against him by ex-girlfriend and media personality, Bonang Matheba.

The pair made headlines in 2012 after Bonang claimed she had allegedly suffered both physical and mental abuse at the hands DJ Euphonik. She later dropped all charges against Euphonik and has since steered clear of TL conversations that involve him.

Remembering that Pearl apparently didn't show “support” to Bonang at the time, tweeps dug up an old video of Pearl and Linda Moeketsi “mocking” the Being Bonang star. 

See some of the tweets below:

However, many of Pearl's fans came to her defence, asking tweeps not to shift the spotlight to Pearl instead of dealing with the alleged abusers.

Even Ntsiki Mazwai came to Pearl's defence ... Check out some of the tweets below:

