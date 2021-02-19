Well-known actress claims millions as divorce proceedings from world-renowned DJ continue

A famous SA celebrity couple continue to battle it out in court more than a year after they announced their split.

More details surrounding claims amounting to millions of rand have been made public in court documents published on the Southern African Legal Institute’s website.

The estranged couple, a world-renowned DJ and a well-known actress, got engaged in 2010. They had a traditional wedding a year later and a white wedding in 2017.

In 2019 they confirmed, after months of speculation, that they are getting divorced.

The couple's road to divorce has not been smooth as they have gone back and forth trying to reach a settlement they were both happy with in terms of the sharing of assets as they dissolve their marriage.

The latest demands from the actress were made public after the court published the judgment on February 18 for an application brought forward by the DJ and heard in October last year.