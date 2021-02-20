Boity on love, getting your crush to see you & escaping the friend zone

Clearly still feeling the spirit of the month of love, rapper Boity Thulo has taken to her social media to give her followers a few of her personal dos and don'ts when it comes to love.

On Instagram, Boity answered a few random, love-themed questions to shed light into what she thinks is the best way to approach certain love situations. She shared her thoughts on what to do when you have a crush, how to escape the friend zone and more.

Boity provided some interesting insight based on personal experience and opinion; here is the Q&A she shared:

Q: What do you think is the best gesture from a partner?

A: A partner who takes the time to learn and understand your love languages and does their best to service your needs according to your love language.

Q: Do you have any advice for getting out of the friend zone?

A: I really don't. I have been friend zoned before and instead of taking offence, I just accepted that the person values me more as a friend which I had no choice but to respect”

Q: What advice would you give someone who is trying to make their crush notice them?

A: I would say brave it out and reach out to them. Take that leap of faith and just say “hello” and see where it goes from there. You don't have to immediately disclose that you have a crush but you have to start somewhere and I think “hello” is a good place to start.

See the rest of her tips below: