Kelly Khumalo gets real about her strained relationship with alcohol!

Despite being an owner of an alcohol brand, it seems songstress Kelly Khumalo is contemplating quitting booze altogether, as in a recent tweet she let her fans know that her relationship with alcohol is strained at best.

Kelly took to her Twitter TL, to share her thoughts on how it was no longer fun for her to drink alcohol because it seems that her body is rejecting the substance. She wondered out loud why she continued to drink even though it feels like torture these days.

“I think my relationship with alcohol is doomed, my body is literally rejecting it. Why do I still drink? I’m up trying to figure out why do I continue to do this to myself? Honestly this can’t be my life ..." Kelly tweeted.