TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo gets real about her strained relationship with alcohol!

“I’m up trying to figure out why do I continue to do this to myself?”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 February 2021 - 12:00
It seems like the 'bevs' just don't agree with songstress Kelly Khumalo any more.
It seems like the 'bevs' just don't agree with songstress Kelly Khumalo any more.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Despite being an owner of an alcohol brand, it seems songstress Kelly Khumalo is contemplating quitting booze altogether, as in a recent tweet she let her fans know that her relationship with alcohol is strained at best.

Kelly took to her Twitter TL, to share her thoughts on how it was no longer fun for her to drink alcohol because it seems that her body is rejecting the substance. She wondered out loud why she continued to drink even though it feels like torture these days.

I think my relationship with alcohol is doomed, my body is literally rejecting it. Why do I still drink? I’m up trying to figure out why do I continue to do this to myself? Honestly this can’t be my life ..." Kelly tweeted.

Many of Kelly's fans seemed to agree that it was her age or growing older in general that made her suffer after drinking.

They advised her that her body has determined that alcohol is not good for it and she should let her body lead her towards totally quitting.

However, there were those who felt that as an alcohol brand owner herself, sis couldn't leave them to drink her alcohol by themselves. So they advised her to take a mini-break and then come back to the life of bevs!

Check out the comments below:

READ MORE

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo says victory over Covid-19 needs 'God himself'

"I feel like I need to ask you guys to call on the Lord because no scientist is going to create a miracle at this point. We need God Himself.”
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kelly Khumalo slams irresponsible alcohol drinkers violating lockdown rules: Sibadala!

"What's so hard about getting drunk in your house?" Kelly said.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Kelly Khumalo makes it clear alcohol won’t unlock ‘confessions’ out of her

"Sweety I can drink bottles of Controversy to heaven and back, ayikho lento ocabanga ukuthi uzoyithola."
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Kelly Khumalo gets candid about lockdown: Drink or no drink, s*** is real

Lockdown fatigue is real fam!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches! TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini's adorable photoshoot with her baby boy TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Baby Cele reflects on leaving ‘Uzalo’ after the death of Gabisile TshisaLIVE
  4. Seputla Sebogodi’s girlfriend hits back at trolls over age gap between them TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X