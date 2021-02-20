Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’
Actress Ntando Duma has joined the list of Mzansi celebs who have decided to give back to their parent by building a house for her mom.
The mother of one couldn't help but share her joy and excitement with her fans as she posted snaps of the beautiful home.
While the house is still under construction, fans commented that it already looked stunning. Industry mates, friends and fans congratulated her on her latest achievement.
Ntando's fans were super excited for her and all she's achieved. Many praised her for remembering charity begins at home and for honouring her mother with her hard work.
However, some seemed stuck on the sharing part of her achievement. They seemed to have a problem with the fact that Ntando showed off her grand gesture on the socials.
Here are some of the reactions that filled Ntando's comments section:
Especially for our parents. The way people use their poor mother's for cheap likes on this app. I mean, you could at least include her on the pic then. pic.twitter.com/1l03tdJMIe— StretfordKnight (@StretfordKnigh1) February 15, 2021
Well she felt like posting that on her Twitter account and people who care about her will congratulate her and be happy for her efforts of making her mom proud and happy 😊 its all positive vibes 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/QsPoRj6QtG— A.Ricardo (@eccentricshado1) February 15, 2021
Ntando ignored the naysayers, as has been her trend in recent days to blue tick negative comments, and instead concentrate on spreading good vibes.
Recently Ma ka Sbahle offered to help a fan who tried to copy her hairdo but failed miserably.
It all started when the fan shared a post on Twitter about how she went to her hairstylist to get one of Ntando's signature styles and ended up with something she didn't like.
Catching wind of the tweet, Ntando told the fan the hairstyle was not as bad as she thought it was.
The actress said she would personally make sure her hairstylist did it for her and she would pay for it.
“I'm not laughing cause it's not even that bad. But, can I offer to take you to my stylist and pay for it at least?” asked Ntando.
Ahh Mama.😂 I’m not laughing cause it’s not even that bad. But can I offer to take you to my stylist and pay for it ke atleast?♥️ https://t.co/vetsWBnOVk— Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) January 27, 2021