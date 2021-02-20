Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’

Ntando ignored the naysayers, as has been her trend in recent days to blue tick negative comments, and instead concentrate on spreading good vibes.

Recently Ma ka Sbahle offered to help a fan who tried to copy her hairdo but failed miserably.

It all started when the fan shared a post on Twitter about how she went to her hairstylist to get one of Ntando's signature styles and ended up with something she didn't like.

Catching wind of the tweet, Ntando told the fan the hairstyle was not as bad as she thought it was.

The actress said she would personally make sure her hairstylist did it for her and she would pay for it.

“I'm not laughing cause it's not even that bad. But, can I offer to take you to my stylist and pay for it at least?” asked Ntando.