Simphiwe Dana believes state representatives don't adequately advise GBV victims

20 February 2021 - 14:00
Simphiwe Dana has a bone to pick with state representatives in GBV cases.
Image: Instagram/Simphiwe Dana

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has called out state representatives, accusing them of not sufficiently preparing GBV victims before they appear in court.

Taking to Twitter, the star said that when a case becomes a matter of the state, victims are often not adequately prepared for court.

“What I’ve realised is that when represented by the state in a case, they may not advise you accordingly. The counselling may be minimal. Leaving you unprepared for your case. And forcing the judge to chuck out your case,” Simphiwe tweeted.

The star said that there is often the assumption that civilians fully understand the law, leaving victims vulnerable.

“From the investigating officer to the prosecutor at times. They assume that you know how the law works. And when you have no evidence of your own against the suspect, getting character witnesses (other people who have suffered at the suspect’s hands), may just be a huge decider in your case,” said Simphiwe.

The singer then made a suggestion that perhaps, at times, it would be better for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to go to NGOs positioned to help GBV victims, as they may help them better than authorities in terms of information and advice.

Check out the thread here:

Simphiwe is vocal on the law and politics in SA.

She recently aired her concerns about Mzansi becoming a “dictatorship” and the “authoritarian tone” of the country's leaders.

She said she's worried about the powers that be suppressing the people's voice.

“I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on. I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish,” Simphiwe said.

