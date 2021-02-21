Mafikizolo's Bez Roberts to cycle from Botswana to Cape Town!

Musician Bez Roberts has announced that he will travel SA on a bicycle, from top to bottom.

The trombone player is set to start his journey in Botswana and end in Cape Town. With Mafikizolo not performing for months due to Covid-19, Bez has decided to take his bike and hit the road.

He said he will be exploring small villages and towns while cycling through Botswana, the North West, Northern Cape, Karoo, Ceres Valley and ending the trip at Cape Point.

Speaking about why he's taking the journey, he said traversing through SA had been at the top of his list for a while.

“I'm dying to ride through South Africa from top to bottom. My lovely wife Andi said, “what are you waiting for? I don't really need any more excuse than that,” Bez said.

He also was driven to travel after an accident where a truck travelling 70km/h hit Bez while he was on his bike.

“I managed to walk away, amazingly. So I decided there is no better time than now to do such an epic ride,” said Bez.