Natasha Thahane says cooking for one ain't a vibe - Tweeps weigh in!

Blood & Water star Natasha Thahane recently got candid about her cooking abilities with fans on the TL.

Taking to Twitter, the actress gushed about the joys of living alone. However, she mentioned that one of her gripes with solitary living was preparing meals for herself.

The star said she despises spending all that time in the kitchen just to prepare a meal for herself.

“I love living alone yet I despise having to cook for one individual. I need y'all to taste my food,” tweeted Natasha.