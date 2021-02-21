Shimza donates school shoes to 400 pupils

DJ Shimza has not let the pandemic stop him from helping to keep pupils in school by giving away 400 pairs of shoes.

Shimza has always been big on charity and under normal circumstances, the DJ had a working annual plan in place that helped him tick off his charity-related goals.

Every year the DJ would host a Christmas lunch for orphans in his community which would be followed by his legendary One Man Show. All the proceeds went towards buying school uniforms and essentials for the needy children in January.

However, with Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions, the DJ had to put in a place a different plan if he wanted to help his community this year.

With help from sponsors and his team, Shimza managed to give away 400 pairs of much-needed school shoes.

“Contributing to the education of the children in my community. 400 shoes of hope,” the DJ captioned his pictures showing the gifting event.

See the snaps below: