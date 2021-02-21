Shimza donates school shoes to 400 pupils
DJ Shimza has not let the pandemic stop him from helping to keep pupils in school by giving away 400 pairs of shoes.
Shimza has always been big on charity and under normal circumstances, the DJ had a working annual plan in place that helped him tick off his charity-related goals.
Every year the DJ would host a Christmas lunch for orphans in his community which would be followed by his legendary One Man Show. All the proceeds went towards buying school uniforms and essentials for the needy children in January.
However, with Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions, the DJ had to put in a place a different plan if he wanted to help his community this year.
With help from sponsors and his team, Shimza managed to give away 400 pairs of much-needed school shoes.
“Contributing to the education of the children in my community. 400 shoes of hope,” the DJ captioned his pictures showing the gifting event.
See the snaps below:
In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2016, Shimza made it clear what his mission as a brand and an artist was. He spoke about his one man show and how it isn't profits for him but about the legacy it will leave.
“I want people to understand that I'm not here for the money, I want to build a legacy, a legacy for me and for the community of Tembisa,” he added.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2017, Shimza said he was determined to leave a legacy that would make his then five-year-old daughter proud.
“My daughter is turning five in January and it's been a great experience being her dad. It has taught me so much about responsibility and I didn't know I could love another human being so much. Now more than ever, I have to continue doing what I do for my community. Because one of the children I help will one day tell my daughter, 'your father contributed to my success'," Shimza said.