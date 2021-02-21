TshisaLIVE

Shimza donates school shoes to 400 pupils

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 February 2021 - 10:00
Shimza at his The Hang Awt 1632 restaurant in Endayini, Tembisa.
Shimza at his The Hang Awt 1632 restaurant in Endayini, Tembisa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

DJ Shimza has not let the pandemic stop him from helping to keep pupils in school by giving away 400 pairs of shoes.

Shimza has always been big on charity and under normal circumstances, the DJ had a working annual plan in place that helped him tick off his charity-related goals.

Every year the DJ would host a Christmas lunch for orphans in his community which would be followed by his legendary One Man Show. All the proceeds went towards buying school uniforms and essentials for the needy children in January.

However, with Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions, the DJ had to put in a place a different plan if he wanted to help his community this year.

With help from sponsors and his team, Shimza managed to give away 400 pairs of much-needed school shoes.

Contributing to the education of the children in my community. 400 shoes of hope,” the DJ captioned his pictures showing the gifting event.

See the snaps below:

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2016, Shimza made it clear what his mission as a brand and an artist was. He spoke about his one man show and how it isn't profits for him but about the legacy it will leave.

“I want people to understand that I'm not here for the money, I want to build a legacy, a legacy for me and for the community of Tembisa,” he added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2017, Shimza said he was determined to leave a legacy that would make his then five-year-old daughter proud.

“My daughter is turning five in January and it's been a great experience being her dad. It has taught me so much about responsibility and I didn't know I could love another human being so much. Now more than ever, I have to continue doing what I do for my community. Because one of the children I help will one day tell my daughter, 'your father contributed to my success'," Shimza said.

DJ Shimza wants his daughter to be proud of his legacy

Now more than ever, DJ Shimza is determined to leave a legacy that his five-year-old daughter will be proud of and his charity inspired one man show ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

DJ Shimza on the challenges of sustaining his charity events for a decade

Shimza is proud to see his One Man Show get to a decade
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

DJ Shimza on sponsors being attracted to 'big names'

DJ Shimza has opened up about some of the challenges facing upcoming musicians.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

DJ Shimza: I'm not here for the money, I want to build a legacy

DJ Shimza is on a mission. Not only to make his mark on the world stage, but to help uplift his community while he does it.This weekend the DJ will ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Most read

  1. Actress Baby Cele reflects on leaving ‘Uzalo’ after the death of Gabisile TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo gets real about her strained relationship with alcohol! TshisaLIVE
  5. Seputla Sebogodi’s girlfriend hits back at trolls over age gap between them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X