Vuyo Ngcukana wants to return to the Eastern Cape to assist with education

21 February 2021 - 11:00
Vuyo Ngcukana wants to assist with education in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Instagram/Vuyo Ncukana

Actor Vuyo Ngcukana has expressed his desire to return to his home province, Eastern Cape, where he hopes to provide assistance with ongoing issues in the school system.

The Queen actor took to Twitter to share his future philanthropic plans with his followers.

“One day I’ll be able to go back to my home province of the Eastern Cape and do the work that needs to be done there with education for kids,” said Vuyo.

Fans appreciated the actor's understanding that charity begins at home. Those who know how bad things are in the province resonated with Vuyo's need to help the disadvantaged communities.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Education is a continuing issue in the Eastern Cape. The province recently made headlines over the readiness of pupils to return to schools.

According to surveys by the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA, not all schools are ready to resume class.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the union lambasted government for opening schools despite their surveys showing there are insufficient funds.

“This is  irritating because we all know what schools need to become health and safety ready."

“When we have provinces, notably the Eastern Cape, which has indicated  it does not have money and that schools will have to use from standards allocations or their savings, it makes a mockery of this."

TshisaLIVE
