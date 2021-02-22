Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house

Joining the impressive list of celebs who have used their success to pay it back to their parents, actress Thando Thabethe has revealed she bought her mother a brand new crib.

An excited Thando took to her IG to give fans a glimpse of the house she recently bought for her mother, who she always refers to as the “love of her life”.

In the brief video, fans can see parts of the house including the entrance, the big garden with a pool and braai area and the external part of the double-storey house.

In one of the frames, Thando walks around the house with her mother and though she's wearing a mask, one can tell from her smize (smiling with the eyes) that she is ecstatic as she walks around the new home.

Thando shared her excitement in the brief but impactful caption with the posted video.

“The best thing I ever did! I bought my mama a whole entire house!” an excited Thando shared.

Watch the brief video below.