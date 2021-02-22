Everything you need to know about DJ Zinhle’s new range of champopo

The statement said that the different hand-selected cuvees were expertly blended, resulting in a fine, refined and perfectly balanced MCC which is then matured for 15 months in cellars to create an elegant Cap Classique.

In December, Zinhle announced she had acquired equity in the international sparkling wine beverage, Boulevard Nectar Rosé, and had taken over as CEO.

Zinhle took to the socials at the time to announce the big news, explaining she was building a better future and setting up a legacy for her daughter Kairo Forbes.

With a caption that read, "My team and I work really hard, words can’t describe this moment. Our hard work never went unnoticed. God really is the greatest," Zinhle soon saw her name hit the trends list on Twitter.

Zinhle also revealed how she and her team had been working on the champagne deal for over a year and how she needed to operate at a level she never knew she could reach.

"I actually don’t know what to say, we’ve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning, I didn’t believe it. At every meeting I’d feel like this required more from me, it’s huge. I needed to operate at a level I didn’t even know I could reach."

The newest addition to the Boulevard family can be found at Makro Liquor stores nationwide and retails for R249,99.