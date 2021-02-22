TshisaLIVE

Lerato Zah Moloi’s son Prince Mashawana breaks a TEDx talk world record

22 February 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Lerato Zah Moloi is a proud mother.
Image: Lerato Zah/ Instagram

Actress Lerato Zah Moloi and prominent businessman Collen Mashawana’s son Prince Mashawana has broken a world record as the youngest person to join a TEDx Talk.

According to Generational Wealth Education’s Instagram page, Prince has been selected as one of the distinguished speakers at the upcoming  TEDx Sandton event that will take place in April. This is where Prince will tackle the topic “Can children change the world?”.

For the past few years, Prince has been “changing the world” in his unique way as a superhero he calls “SuperMash” who helps other children tackle issues such as bullying, learning how to read and write and self-confidence.

He introduced his character to SA and the world in November 2019 when he launched a comic book and merchandise including T-shirts, caps, lunch boxes and bags.

Comprehending the issues faced by many families during the Covid-19 pandemic, Prince also collected tons of food parcels destined for disadvantaged children.

Feeling honoured to be the youngest to do it, Prince shared a snippet from Trending SA in which they gave him props.

Here's what they had to say:

The young author and superhero joins other SA celebs who have given TEDx Talks such as designer Laduma Ngxokolo, songstress Thandiswa Mazwai and celebrity chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko.

