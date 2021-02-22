Shauwn Mkhize congratulates Lasizwe on his new bae - 'It's hard to find love these days'

Lasizwe was all loved up this past Valentine's Day. He told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview that it means a lot to him to finally find someone who isn't afraid to show him off.

“I feel very happy ... Love is beautiful. Me finally meeting someone who isn't afraid to show how much he loves and adores me in public matters to me because love is not a one-way street but a two-way street and he's this guy who's just showing me that we're in this together.”

He also hopes that more people will learn to appreciate “gay love”.

“It's really beautiful to display affection in public because love is inspiring — showing our love in public will motivate people to fall in love — and us displaying our affection for each other will help educate many about gay love,” he said.