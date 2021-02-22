Shimza, Simphiwe Dana and others participate in the #DaughterChallenge

Talk about filling the TL with all sorts of cuteness!

Mzansi celebs such as DJ Shimza, songstress Simphiwe Dana and sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane joined many other social media users who were showing off their daughters over the weekend.

Proving the phrase "her father's child" to be true, Shimza took to Twitter to bask in his daughter's beauty as he showed off how much she looks like him.

He shared a snap of his daughter in the pool and encouraged his followers to do the same by using the hashtag #DaughterChallenge.