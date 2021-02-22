TshisaLIVE

Shimza, Simphiwe Dana and others participate in the #DaughterChallenge

22 February 2021 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Shimza and his daughter enjoy some quality time in the pool.
Image: Shimza/ Instagram

Talk about filling the TL with all sorts of cuteness!

Mzansi celebs such as DJ Shimza, songstress Simphiwe Dana and sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane joined many other social media users who were showing off their daughters over the weekend. 

Proving the phrase "her father's child" to be true, Shimza took to Twitter to bask in his daughter's beauty as he showed off how much she looks like him. 

He shared a snap of his daughter in the pool and encouraged his followers to do the same by using the hashtag #DaughterChallenge. 

Simphiwe followed suit and shared three gorgeous snaps of herself with her daughter, who many tweeps agreed was "a splitting image of her". 

Mpho shared two snaps of the budding young adult she shares with soccer star, Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

With the #DaughterChallenge dominating the trends list most of the weekend, here are more snaps from tweeps who participated: 

