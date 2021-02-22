Shimza, Simphiwe Dana and others participate in the #DaughterChallenge
Talk about filling the TL with all sorts of cuteness!
Mzansi celebs such as DJ Shimza, songstress Simphiwe Dana and sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane joined many other social media users who were showing off their daughters over the weekend.
Proving the phrase "her father's child" to be true, Shimza took to Twitter to bask in his daughter's beauty as he showed off how much she looks like him.
He shared a snap of his daughter in the pool and encouraged his followers to do the same by using the hashtag #DaughterChallenge.
Simphiwe followed suit and shared three gorgeous snaps of herself with her daughter, who many tweeps agreed was "a splitting image of her".
Mpho shared two snaps of the budding young adult she shares with soccer star, Reneilwe Letsholonyane.
The brilliant Ms K... One of the lives of my life #DaughterChallenge pic.twitter.com/qR0CtUsGiF— Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) February 21, 2021
With the #DaughterChallenge dominating the trends list most of the weekend, here are more snaps from tweeps who participated:
#DaughterChallenge— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 20, 2021
Sole Sisters 💕 pic.twitter.com/mmOaVWSF3Z
#DaughterChallenge— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) February 20, 2021
She so beautiful shuu 🔥🔥🔥🔥
She took my heart pic.twitter.com/uhfbF67v63
My bundle of Lethabo ❤️#DaughterChallenge pic.twitter.com/IBKkebSEbW— Tokelo Mokokoane (@2KeyLoW) February 20, 2021
My love ❤️#DaughterChallenge pic.twitter.com/2f9EzuNNAG— 🕯️Siyasanga♑ (@SiyaNtaka1) February 20, 2021
My 1 and only cutie cutie Princess #DaughterChallenge pic.twitter.com/OZl2fcuVJq— KINGMEI7🇮🇹 (@KING_MEI7) February 20, 2021
#DaughterChallenge My dark chocolate ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/K0YqAg4fsQ— Lungi (@MamakaAmaza) February 20, 2021